'Invasion' Season 2 First Look Trailer Shows Humanity's War Against Aliens

It's war between humans and aliens as Invasion's new first-look trailer teases the chaos in store for humanity with the premiere of the Apple TV+ show's second season. The streamer released an action-packed trailer from the hit sci-fi series Wednesday, showing humans prepared to fight for their home on Earth despite the alien threat.

The first season of Invasion followed people from around the world as an alien invasion devastated the planet, and the second season is set to pick up 121 days after the attacks began. As "aliens and destruction abound, answers are relentlessly pursued and the fight for the world's survival continues," according to the official description. With the aliens escalating their tactics, humans must match pace in order to survive and take back their home.

In Thursday's trailer, Shioli Kutsuna's character, Mitsuki Yamato, monologues about the losses humanity has faced since the invasion. It's then that the action picks up as humans begin to prepare to fight back against the alien invaders, leading to a montage of plenty of alien versus human action moments. Season 2 of Invasion features the return of Kutsuna, as well as Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi. The new season will also introduce new cast members Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind.

Upon the series' Season 2 renewal, its co-creator and executive producer, Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated Simon Kinberg, teased a "bigger, more intense" sophomore season. "I couldn't be more excited about the return of Invasion on Apple TV+," Kinberg said in a statement at the time. "It's a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles." Season 2 of Invasion premieres on Aug. 23, with new episodes dropping Wednesday and the 10-episode run continuing through Oct. 25.