'Invasion' Season 2 Premiere Date Announced, Get Your First Look at Apple TV+ Action Ahead

Invasion is coming back for an action-packed second season. The Apple TV+ show announced Friday that it would return for Season 2 on Wednesday, Aug. 23, releasing one new episode every week through the Oct. 25 finale. Fans also can get a gripping first look at what's to come in the science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world when it returns for its 10-episode second season.

Season 1 of Invasion, which originally premiered in October 2021 and told a global story about an alien invasion, allowing viewers to see the same catastrophic event from different perspectives around the world. "The action-packed second season of Invasion picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans," the Season 2 description teases." The series' co-creator and executive producer, Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated Simon Kinberg, teased a "bigger, more intense" season to come.

"I couldn't be more excited about the return of Invasion on Apple TV+," Kinberg said in a statement. "It's a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles."

Invasion stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining for Season 2 include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind. In addition to series creators Kinberg and David Weil, Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin and Katie O'Connell Marsh serve as executive producers.

Season 1 of Invasion currently streaming on Apple TV+. Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 23 on the streaming platform. Check out first-look photos of the upcoming season below:

