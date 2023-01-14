'Inside Job' Fans Are Fuming Over Netflix Cancellation

Netflix has canceled Inside Job, and fans are still trying to cope with the loss. Last weekend, a writer on the series mentioned that it had been canceled in a series of frustrated tweets, and series creator Shion Takeuchi confirmed the news in her own tweet the next day. Now, fans are caught up in the five stages of grief for a beloved but short-lived sitcom.

Inside Job premiered in the fall of 2021, introducing viewers to an absurd workplace comedy set at the heart of all conspiracy theories. The main cast worked for a shadow government organization called Cognito, Inc., which managed everything from UFOs to cryptids. It aired 18 episodes in two "Parts" as Netflix now denotes them, and Netflix announced a second season in June of 2022. However, according to Takeuchi, the cancellation is immediate and Season 2 is no longer coming.

"I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job," Takeuchi wrote. "Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to [have] been able to share what was in store with you all. To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I'm sad, it helps to know that there's people out there who care just as much about these characters as me."

That is no understatement, as social media proves. Fans are grieving for the show, angry at Netflix, and hopeful for a rescue on a different platform. Here's a look at how the conversation has been playing out.