'Inside Job' Fans Are Fuming Over Netflix Cancellation

By Michael Hein

Netflix has canceled Inside Job, and fans are still trying to cope with the loss. Last weekend, a writer on the series mentioned that it had been canceled in a series of frustrated tweets, and series creator Shion Takeuchi confirmed the news in her own tweet the next day. Now, fans are caught up in the five stages of grief for a beloved but short-lived sitcom.

Inside Job premiered in the fall of 2021, introducing viewers to an absurd workplace comedy set at the heart of all conspiracy theories. The main cast worked for a shadow government organization called Cognito, Inc., which managed everything from UFOs to cryptids. It aired 18 episodes in two "Parts" as Netflix now denotes them, and Netflix announced a second season in June of 2022. However, according to Takeuchi, the cancellation is immediate and Season 2 is no longer coming.

"I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job," Takeuchi wrote. "Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to [have] been able to share what was in store with you all. To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I'm sad, it helps to know that there's people out there who care just as much about these characters as me."

That is no understatement, as social media proves. Fans are grieving for the show, angry at Netflix, and hopeful for a rescue on a different platform. Here's a look at how the conversation has been playing out.

Campaigning

Some fans are actively petitioning and campaigning for an Inside Job renewal. Many hope that if they make enough noise on social media, Netflix will see that the show has a dedicated audience and will bring it back.

Other Cancellations

Fans couldn't help relating this heartbreaking news to other recent cancellations.

Cliffhanger

Inside Job Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger, leaving many fans all the more heartbroken. They wanted to see the story concluded in a satisfying way.

Other Platforms

If Netflix wouldn't renew the show, fans hoped that another streaming service or cable channel would. Many even tagged the channel they thought would be most likely to pick it up.

Fan Art

In the wake of the cancellation, fan art flourished on social media.

Highlight Reels

Fans also put together highlight reels and compilations of their favorite moments from the show. In some cases, this even intrigued commenters to say they would be checking out the series for the first time.

Other Shows

Finally, fans raged at other Netflix original series being renewed when their favorite had been canceled. In the smaller niche of animation, this outrage was even more pronounced.

