'Inside Job' Fans Are Fuming Over Netflix Cancellation
Netflix has canceled Inside Job, and fans are still trying to cope with the loss. Last weekend, a writer on the series mentioned that it had been canceled in a series of frustrated tweets, and series creator Shion Takeuchi confirmed the news in her own tweet the next day. Now, fans are caught up in the five stages of grief for a beloved but short-lived sitcom.
Inside Job premiered in the fall of 2021, introducing viewers to an absurd workplace comedy set at the heart of all conspiracy theories. The main cast worked for a shadow government organization called Cognito, Inc., which managed everything from UFOs to cryptids. It aired 18 episodes in two "Parts" as Netflix now denotes them, and Netflix announced a second season in June of 2022. However, according to Takeuchi, the cancellation is immediate and Season 2 is no longer coming.
I’m sorry guys, it’s true.💔#insidejob pic.twitter.com/MQZJ3S7gRD— Shion Takeuchi (@shhhhhionn) January 9, 2023
"I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job," Takeuchi wrote. "Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to [have] been able to share what was in store with you all. To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I'm sad, it helps to know that there's people out there who care just as much about these characters as me."
That is no understatement, as social media proves. Fans are grieving for the show, angry at Netflix, and hopeful for a rescue on a different platform. Here's a look at how the conversation has been playing out.
Campaigning
#renewinsidejob #saveinsidejob #InsideJob— Ruu Ludwick「Artist」#renewinsidejob (@Ruuhelosigkeit) January 13, 2023
Inside Job does not deserve this. It's a rare breath of fresh air in adult animation.
Bring it back. pic.twitter.com/YjCN9MKhIb
Other Cancellations
RIP Inside Job.#insidejob #OwlHouse pic.twitter.com/aXsBTJXHUc— 💫Stardust Nova✨ (@StardustNova27) January 10, 2023
Netflix really got me like this ong pic.twitter.com/TUzDQ2T9EY— 🍓Strawberry 🍓 (@ZillonJevil) January 14, 2023
Cliffhanger
I think @netflix should at least give Inside Job an ending so viewers aren't left on a cliffhanger.
There's clearly a strong audience that kept up with the series. It was in Netflix's Top 10 whenever new episodes dropped.
Finish the story. pic.twitter.com/noP5VpfB6Z— kev kringle 🎄 (@AwestruckVox) January 9, 2023
The story is not complete. #insidejob #renewinsidejob #saveinsidejob pic.twitter.com/gQ1chJD5mY— ⭐Datchi⭐ (@datchidatchi) January 9, 2023
Other Platforms
Inside Job Fandom Situation......#insidejob #InsideJobnetflix #SAVEINSIDEJOB #renewinsidejob pic.twitter.com/zRGEonpTPJ— 쿠몬 (@insidej043) January 11, 2023
Fan Art
Hey, hey Netflix, look at me. Bitch. #insidejob #saveinsidejob pic.twitter.com/5uL9uZpHoB— Lex (@O_L_E_X) January 11, 2023
RIP Inside Job pic.twitter.com/axmROjxOig— Tortie (@tortieyt) January 11, 2023
Highlight Reels
i am so utterly heartbroken right now. i am going to miss inside job so much. pic.twitter.com/X0VLJV4C4L— milkman (@mishackleckii) January 9, 2023
inside job got cancelled due to “poor animation”— Orion🧪#SAVEINSIDEJOB (@NotLeviathan) January 10, 2023
LIKE 😭😭#renewinsidejob #saveinsidejob pic.twitter.com/tR2YtqxfLa
Other Shows
It is so fucking beyond me that Netflix would cancel Inside Job (with one of the alleged reasons being ‘poor animation’) when these shows were ever allowed to exist in the first place.
There’s something real shady going on in Netflix HQ fr pic.twitter.com/WWSYxz2p57— Ego (@TrussEgo) January 9, 2023
yall cancelled inside job for this.. https://t.co/5RXcIwFiAL— jay ⚤ (@jayisvib1ng) January 9, 2023
