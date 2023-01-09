'Inside Job' Season 2 Not Happening After Cancellation

Fans hoping for new episodes of Inside Job are out of luck. After news broke over the weekend that Netflix canceled the adult animated conspiracy theory comedy series, series creator Shion Takeuchi confirmed that the streamer reversed its Inside Job Season 2 renewal order. Inside Job is just the latest Netflix original to have its renewal reversed, joining a list the includes GLOW, Queen Sono, and The Society.

Takeuchi confirmed the news in a message shared with fans on Twitter, writing, "I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job." The news came just months after Netflix announced during Day 3 of Netflix's Geeked Week in June that it renewed Inside Job for a second season. At this time, Netflix has not officially confirmed the renewal reversal, and a reason for Inside Job's cancellation remains unclear. When announcing the news Saturday, writer Chase Mitchell blasted the streamer, writing in a since-deleted tweet, "I dunno if I was allowed to say this but honestly that streamer does not care about animation anymore so who gives a s-."

"Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devasted not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all," Takeuchi continued in her Sunday post. "To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I'm sad, it helps to know that there's people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me."

Greenlit for a 20-episode series order back in April 2019 and marking Takeuchi's first project under her overall deal with the streamer, Inside Job is a workplace comedy set in the shadow government, where every conspiracy theory is treated as true. Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, and Clark Duke lead the cast, which also includes Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell, and Brett Gelman.

Netflix released 10 episodes of Inside Job in October of 2021 followed by 8 episodes in November of 2022. The series was met with relative success, earning a 79% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% audience score, both metrics high enough to make Inside Job certified fresh. The first and only season of Inside Job is available to stream on Netflix.