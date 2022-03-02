‘iCarly’ Revival Season 2 Premiere Date Announced at Paramount+

The iCarly revival is coming back for Season 2 at Paramount+, and now a premiere date has been announced. Along with a new trailer, Paramount+ has revealed that the show will return with two all-new episodes on Friday, April 8. Following the two-episode season premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Fridays. Fans can currently catch up on the first season of the revival anytime on Paramount+.

The new iCarly series finds Miranda Cosgrove reprising her role as Carly Shay, the original social media influencer. The Paramount+ revival picks up nearly 10 years after the beloved original Nickelodeon show ended, and follows Carly and her friends — now adults — as they navigate work, love and family. In addition to Cosgrove and Kress, the series also stars Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Laci Mosley as Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent. Ali Schouten is the showrunner for the new iCarly series and also serves as an executive producer alongside Miranda Cosgrove. Notably, Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly’s best friend Sam, is not involved with the new show as she is no longer acting.

Per an official synopsis: “The new 10-episode second season of Paramount+’s iCARLY picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend.”

Cosgrove previously weighed in on the possible romantic future for Carly and Freddie, which some fans have long stanned. Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Cosgrove shared her thoughts on her character ending up with Freddie, played by iCarly co-star Nathan Kress. “I’m really surprised that the fans are still so passionate about who they want Freddie to end up with and just all of that,” Cosgrove said. “It kind of cracks me up a little bit. But also, we want to do right by all the fans.”

Cosgrove went on to clarify, “I don’t think that Carly and Freddie are going to make a decision or end up together anytime soon. But it’s definitely really fun to do those stories where we get to be together…I like Carly and Freddie’s relationship, and Nathan’s so much fun to work with in real life. So we had a really good time.” She added, “They might be end game. They might have to be. Anything’s possible. It’s always so fun starting a new season too because I never even know what the storylines are going to be. So I’m waiting to find out what crazy stuff we’re going to be up to [next] season.”

