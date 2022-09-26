Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2022
The Hulu streaming library is about to get even bigger! After stocking everything from The Kardashians Season 2 to The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 in September, the streamer is getting ready for October, which will prove to be a big month as dozens of new titles arrive as part of Hulu's October 2022 content list.
Along with dozens of licenses titles, the content catalogue will see the addition of numerous new and returning Hulu originals, including the debut of the Emma Roberts-starring series Matriarch and David Cronenberg's latest, Crimes of the Future. Hulu will also be snatching up a title from a competing streaming service. Following its exit from Netflix, all seasons of the hit series Schitt's Creek will begin streaming on Hulu. With Halloween just around the corner, the streamer will also be dropping plenty of titles perfect for the season, including Huluween Dragstravaganza and two animated Halloween specials - A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special and The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, from Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. The list of spooky titles also includes 20th Century Studios' anticipated new Hellraiser movie, which will be being released exclusively on Hulu on Oct. 7.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in October 2022.
Oct. 1
Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)
Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)
A River Runs Through It (1992)
The ABCs Of Death (2012)
The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)
About Time (2013)
The Abyss (1989)
After Midnight (2019)
The Age Of Innocence (1993)
Aliens In The Attic (2009)
All About My Mother (1999)
All My Puny Sorrows (2021)
America's Sweethearts (2001)
American Ultra (2015)
An American Citizen (1992)
As Above, So Below (2014)
Bad Milo! (2013)
Beerfest (2006)
Beyond JFK (1991)
Blade (1998)
Blade 2 (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Broken Embraces (2009)
Casino (1995)
Catch and Release (2006)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Charlotte (2021)
The Covenant (2006)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Dear White People (2014)
Desperado (1995)
The Devil Has A Name (2019)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
Don't Say A Word (2001)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
El Chicano (2018)
Evil Dead (2013)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
Fired Up! (2009)
Fright Night (2011)
The Fugitive (1993)
The Gallows (2015)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)
Grandma's Boy (2006)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)
Higher Learning (1995)
Honeymoon (2014)
How to be Single (2016)
The Hulk (2003)
I Saw The Devil (2010)
It Might Get Loud (2008)
Jack And Diane (2012)
Layer Cake (2005)
Let Me In (2010)
Like Mike (2002)
Looper (2012)
Lords of Dogtown (2005)
Marrowbone (2017)
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
Monster House (2006)
The Mortal Instruments (2013)
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)
The New Age (1994)
No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Piranha 3-D (2010)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Q & A (1990)
Robin Hood (2010)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
The Roommate (2011)
Salt (2010)
Satanic (2016)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Skin I Live In (2011)
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)
Splinter (2008)
Spy Next Door (2010)
Stripper (1986)
Sunchaser (1996)
That Night (1993)
Todo Cambia (2000)
The Transporter (2002)
Turtle Beach (1992)
Twister (1996)
Tyrel (2018)
Unbreakable (2000)
Undercover Brother (2002)
V/H/S (2012)
V/H/S 2 (2013)
V/H/S: Viral (2014)
Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)
Wild Wild West (1999)
Winchester (2018)
The Wheel (2021)
Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)
X-Men (2000)
XX (2017)
Oct. 2 - Oct. 5
Oct. 2
Red Election: Complete Season 1
Oct. 3
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special
America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere
Schitt's Creek: Complete Series
RBG (2018)
Oct. 4
The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18
Oct. 5
Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1
Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)
Oct. 6 - Oct. 10
Oct. 6
Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere
SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1
Oct. 7
Hellraiser (2022)
Alaska Daily: Series Premiere
Grey's Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere
Station 19: Season 6 Premiere
Oct. 9
To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere
Oct. 10
Grimcutty (2022)
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Oct. 11 - Oct. 15
Oct. 11
Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Antlers (2021)
Oct. 12
After (2019)
Oct. 14
Rosaline (2022)
Dashcam (2021)
Pil's Adventure (2021)
See For Me (2021)
Oct. 15
Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F
My Friend Dahmer (2017)
Poetic Justice (1993)
The Boy Downstairs (2017)
Oct. 16 - Oct. 18
Oct. 16
Being Flynn (2012)
Benediction (2021)
Sinister 2 (2015)
Oct. 17
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!
Oct. 18
Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes
Oct. 20 - Oct. 25
Oct. 20
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
Bitterbrush (2021)
Oct. 21
Matriarch (2022)
Abandoned (2022)
Wyrm (2022)
Oct. 22
The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Oct. 24
Beba (2021)
Oct. 25
The French Dispatch (2021)
Oct. 29 - Oct. 310comments
Oct. 29
Clean (2021)
Oct. 31
Crimes of the Future (2022)
The Way Way Back (2013)