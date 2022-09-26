Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2022

The Hulu streaming library is about to get even bigger! After stocking everything from The Kardashians Season 2 to The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 in September, the streamer is getting ready for October, which will prove to be a big month as dozens of new titles arrive as part of Hulu's October 2022 content list.

Along with dozens of licenses titles, the content catalogue will see the addition of numerous new and returning Hulu originals, including the debut of the Emma Roberts-starring series Matriarch and David Cronenberg's latest, Crimes of the Future. Hulu will also be snatching up a title from a competing streaming service. Following its exit from Netflix, all seasons of the hit series Schitt's Creek will begin streaming on Hulu. With Halloween just around the corner, the streamer will also be dropping plenty of titles perfect for the season, including Huluween Dragstravaganza and two animated Halloween specials - A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special and The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, from Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. The list of spooky titles also includes 20th Century Studios' anticipated new Hellraiser movie, which will be being released exclusively on Hulu on Oct. 7.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in October 2022.