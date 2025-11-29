There are odd bedfellows on the Hulu TV chart: Kim Kardashian and Peter Griffin.

There’s a Family Guy Christmas special catching eyes at the moment, with multiple shows featuring Kardashian also charting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (Nov. 29, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. All’s Fair

Official Synopsis: “A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”

2. Family Guy

Official Synopsis: “The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously

eccentric family living in New England.”

1. The Kardashians

Official Synopsis: “Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favorite matriarch, Kris.”