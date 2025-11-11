Hulu’s Top 5 TV Shows Today — Including a Horribly Reviewed No. 1 Series

Hulu viewers are watching a trashy show — a series so bad that it has only a 4% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — in droves right now.

The Hulu Original in question has taken over the chart, passing fan-favorite ABC hits.

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Tuesday (Nov. 11, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

5. 9-1-1

Official Synopsis: “From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.”

4. Grey’s Anatomy

Official Synopsis: “Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Together with her fellow residents-in-training, Meredith navigates her way through the daily traumas and social landmines of life inside the hospital and out in the real world.”

3. The Kardashians

Official Synopsis: “Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favorite matriarch, Kris.”

2. General Hospital

Official Synopsis: “The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city’s business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.”

1. All’s Fair

Official Synopsis: “A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”