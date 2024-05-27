Hulu's Top 5 Movies Today (Monday, May 27, 2024)

The Planet of the Apes franchise is still taking over most spots in Hulu's movie rankings, in light of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes releasing in theaters. However, the films can't quite get to No. 1. Instead, a 2023 awards contender is doing big numbers for the Disney-owned streaming service. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Monday, May 27, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Bad Boys for Life' Official Synopsis: "The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life."

4. 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' Official Synopsis: "Chimpanzees revolt against mankind after an experimental drug gives them human-like intelligence in this action-packed entry in the series."

3. 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' Official Synopsis: "A decade after the Simian Flu killed most of humanity, civilization is plagued with martial law, civil unrest, and economic collapse; meanwhile, genetically evolved apes have established a growing, harmonious nation."

2. 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Official Synopsis: "Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel (Woody Harrelson)."

1. 'Ferrari' Official Synopsis: "It is the summer of 1957 and ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura, built ten years earlier and their volatile marriage is battered by the loss of their son, Dino. Meanwhile, his drivers' passions to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia."