Hulu's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024)
Aliens, apes and nuns take over the Hulu top 5.
The Planet of the Apes franchise and the Alien franchise are duking it out in the Hulu movie chart right now. However, they have some major competition in the form of Sydney Sweeney and her 2024 horror movie Immaculate.
Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'Alien'
Official Synopsis: "In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey home to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel."
4. 'Alien: Covenant'
Official Synopsis: "Ridley Scott's Alien prequel finds the crew of a colony ship sidetracked on an uncharted planet that is crawling with hostile aliens."
3. 'Smile'
Official Synopsis: "After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality."
2. 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
Official Synopsis: "Generations after Caesar's reign, one ape emerges to define the future."
1. 'Immaculate'
Official Synopsis: "Sydney Sweeney stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, whose journey to a quiet convent in Italy devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors unspeakable horrors."
Trending Now:
-
1Comedian Victor 'Vic' Henley Dead at 57 After Sudden Pulmonary Embolism
-
2Multiple People Arrested in 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor's Murder
-
3Prince Harry to Skip Serious Royal Family Gathering Amidst 'Security Concerns'
-
4'America's Got Talent' Star Dies in Tragic Hit-And-Run: Perry Kurtz Was 73
-
5Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Marriage 'in Crisis,' Report Claims