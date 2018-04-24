Hulu Cancels ‘The Path’ After Three Seasons

Hulu has cancelled The Path, one of their most prominent original series, after three seasons.

The series starred Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul as the follower of a cult-like religion called Meyerism with a a dark path. Michelle Monaghan plays his wife, and Hugh Dancy plays the religious movement’s leader.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This news news brings the show’s total episode count to 36 episodes, which are still available to stream on Hulu.

The cancellation was confirmed by The Path‘s creator, Jessica Goldberg, in a statement to press on Tuesday.

“While it’s sad that The Path is ending, I’m brimming with gratitude and pride,” Goldberg said. “It was a gift to be able to tell challenging and emotional stories for three seasons in this very strange and unique world.”

She continued, “The caliber of talent and passion everyone who worked on this show brought — from my partners Jason Katims and Michelle Lee, the execs at Hulu, the writers, actors, directors, designers, and crew — was something to behold, and for which I’m very thankful. Thanks Hulu and Universal Television for taking a shot on this show, it was a life changing experience.”

The show’s official page also tweeted out a message confirming the cancellation.

“Our path has come to an end,” the message read. “Thank you to our amazing fans for three amazing seasons. You are our light.”

Our path has come to an end. Thank you to our amazing fans for three amazing seasons. You are our light. https://t.co/FPSEZdJ9UT — The Path (@ThePathOnHulu) April 24, 2018

Paul, Monaghan and Dancy have not yet addressed the cancellation.

Fans on Twitter seem disappointed at the news, but were still grateful they got three seasons of the series.

“That’s sad,” one fan wrote. “In that case I’d like to thank … the whole cast and crew for this amazing journey!! All the best for you and the upcoming projects.”

Another fan added, “While I’m sorry to see it end, it’s a beautifully done show that I’m happy to have enjoyed.”

Thank you for an amazing three seasons! So sad to see it end! pic.twitter.com/YeqcLvk1zx — Slashy (@slashyrogue) April 24, 2018

While I’m sorry to see it end, it’s a beautifully done show that I’m happy to have enjoyed…. #aaronpaul #thepath #eddielane — DawnFL (@dawnnj) April 24, 2018

All episodes of The Path are currently streaming on Hulu.

Photo Credit: Hulu / Craig Blankenhorn