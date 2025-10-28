‘Only Murders in the Building’ Making Big Change for Season 6

The Only Murders in the Building gang is crossing the ocean.

A report from Deadline says that the unconfirmed-but-likely sixth season will take place on the other side of the world. Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) will take their mystery-solving talents to London for season six.

The hit murder-mystery-comedy has not been officially renewed for season six, but given the show’s insane popularity it would be bizarre if it wasn’t renewed. The article says the show’s big move will likely be hinted at in the finale for season five, which releases tomorrow on Hulu.

Only Murders in the Building is one of the most popular series of the decade, with critical acclaim and strong viewership. It revolves around three characters obsessed with true crime who begin their own podcast, but quickly end up solving murders of their own around their apartment building.

Given that every murder in the show has taken place at the Manhattan apartment complex The Arconia, where all three main characters live, it remains to be seen if the season’s big murder will take place in London or occur in New York City like usual.

The series is a big award winner for Hulu, with 56 nominations for the series during its four-season run. It began in 2021 and quickly became a runaway hit, thanks to the well-received performances from the main cast and the eye-popping number of celebrity cameos in each season.