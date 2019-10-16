Hulu Is Playing so Many Halloween Movies Right Now, See Some of the Best

With Oct. 31 just two weeks away, it’s officially time to start your Halloween movie binge and get in the spooky spirit — and Hulu is more than here for streaming fanatics looking to get a few scares in ahead of the big day. Thanks to Huluween, subscribers can head to the platform’s customized hub for a “bone-chilling” selection of popular Halloween-themed movies and TV episodes.

There’s more than 800 premium Halloween titles and over 5,000 episodes of new and library TV series listed on Huluween, which also includes exclusive Hulu Original content throughout the month including the premieres of returning series Castle Rock, Light as a Feather, and Into the Dark and the anticipated Hulu Original Films Little Monsters and Wounds.

Keep scrolling to see what else Huluween has to offer and start making your must-watch list!

Huluween Essentials

For those looking for a classic scare as they prepare for the spooky holiday, Hulu has plenty of “Huluween Essentials” to watch with the lights off — or on.

Child’s Play

Rosemary’s Baby

Night of the Living Dead

Halloween

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

The Thing

The Blair Witch Project

The Amityville Horror

The Birds

Psycho

Hulu Originals

Those looking for something newer to add to their Halloween repertoire have plenty of options as well, as Hulu has gradually been expanding its original programming with plenty of horror and supernatural movies and TV shows, including:

Little Monsters

Uncanny Annie

Light as a Feather

Castle Rock

Pure

School Spirit

Culture Shock

They Come Knocking

All That We Destroy

I’m Just F*cking With You

Treehouse

Down

New Year, New You

Pooka

Flesh and Blood

The Body

Dimension 404

11.22.63

Freakish

Deadbeat

Freaky Franchises

If you’re trying to make a whole movie night out of your Huluween binge, the streaming service has plenty of freaky franchises to cuddle up with as you watch the horrors unfold on your screen:

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Hellraiser

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

The Evil Dead

Evil Dead II

Saw

Saw II

Saw VI

Jigsaw

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II

Psychological Horror & Thrillers

If you prefer a slow burn to the jump scare life, there’s plenty of psychological horrors and thrillers that await you as well. You might not cover your eyes with these flicks, but there’s plenty to keep you up at night…

Mother!

Don’t Go

Dementia

Mommy Group Murder

The Killer Next Door

The Orphanage

Primal Fear

What Lies Beneath

Unbreakable

Road Games

The Ghoul

Kalifornia

Sci-Fi Scares

Are alien invasions and rogue cyborgs more your bag? Hulu has picked out some of the spookiest sci-fi scares for those who like to look out at the beyond to face their fears:

Annihilation

Starfish

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

The Terminator

Event Horizon

Almost Human

Evolution

Grabbers

The Colony

Zombies and Vampires

Everyone loves a creature feature, and there’s plenty to go around with baddies who bite and brain-munching zombies on Huluween.

28 Days Later

Fear the Walking Dead

My Dead Ex

Dead House

Primal

In the Flesh

Feral

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Hunted

Dark Shadows

Humorous Horror

Looking for a laugh to shake off the scaries as you realize you have to go to sleep sooner or later? There’s also plenty of funny holiday-themed movies on Huluween to get you in the spirit without scaring you out of your skin.

Scream Queens

Snakes on a Plane

Cooties

Mom and Dad

Tragedy Girls

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Stan Against Evil

Stung

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time

Vampire in Brooklyn

Odd Thomas

