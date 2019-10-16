Hulu Is Playing so Many Halloween Movies Right Now, See Some of the Best

With Oct. 31 just two weeks away, it’s officially time to start your Halloween movie binge and get in the spooky spirit — and Hulu is more than here for streaming fanatics looking to get a few scares in ahead of the big day. Thanks to Huluween, subscribers can head to the platform’s customized hub for a “bone-chilling” selection of popular Halloween-themed movies and TV episodes.
There’s more than 800 premium Halloween titles and over 5,000 episodes of new and library TV series listed on Huluween, which also includes exclusive Hulu Original content throughout the month including the premieres of returning series Castle Rock, Light as a Feather, and Into the Dark and the anticipated Hulu Original Films Little Monsters and Wounds.
Keep scrolling to see what else Huluween has to offer and start making your must-watch list!
Huluween Essentials
For those looking for a classic scare as they prepare for the spooky holiday, Hulu has plenty of “Huluween Essentials” to watch with the lights off — or on.
- Child’s Play
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Night of the Living Dead
- Halloween
- Halloween II
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- The Thing
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Amityville Horror
- The Birds
- Psycho
Hulu Originals
Those looking for something newer to add to their Halloween repertoire have plenty of options as well, as Hulu has gradually been expanding its original programming with plenty of horror and supernatural movies and TV shows, including:
- Little Monsters
- Uncanny Annie
- Light as a Feather
- Castle Rock
- Pure
- School Spirit
- Culture Shock
- They Come Knocking
- All That We Destroy
- I’m Just F*cking With You
- Treehouse
- Down
- New Year, New You
- Pooka
- Flesh and Blood
- The Body
- Dimension 404
- 11.22.63
- Freakish
- Deadbeat
Freaky Franchises
If you’re trying to make a whole movie night out of your Huluween binge, the streaming service has plenty of freaky franchises to cuddle up with as you watch the horrors unfold on your screen:
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blade: Trinity
- Hellraiser
- Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
- Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
- The Evil Dead
- Evil Dead II
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw VI
- Jigsaw
- Pumpkinhead
- Pumpkinhead II
Psychological Horror & Thrillers
If you prefer a slow burn to the jump scare life, there’s plenty of psychological horrors and thrillers that await you as well. You might not cover your eyes with these flicks, but there’s plenty to keep you up at night…
- Mother!
- Don’t Go
- Dementia
- Mommy Group Murder
- The Killer Next Door
- The Orphanage
- Primal Fear
- What Lies Beneath
- Unbreakable
- Road Games
- The Ghoul
- Kalifornia
Sci-Fi Scares
Are alien invasions and rogue cyborgs more your bag? Hulu has picked out some of the spookiest sci-fi scares for those who like to look out at the beyond to face their fears:
- Annihilation
- Starfish
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- The Terminator
- Event Horizon
- Almost Human
- Evolution
- Grabbers
- The Colony
Zombies and Vampires
Everyone loves a creature feature, and there’s plenty to go around with baddies who bite and brain-munching zombies on Huluween.
- 28 Days Later
- Fear the Walking Dead
- My Dead Ex
- Dead House
- Primal
- In the Flesh
- Feral
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
- Hunted
- Dark Shadows
Humorous Horror
Looking for a laugh to shake off the scaries as you realize you have to go to sleep sooner or later? There’s also plenty of funny holiday-themed movies on Huluween to get you in the spirit without scaring you out of your skin.
- Scream Queens
- Snakes on a Plane
- Cooties
- Mom and Dad
- Tragedy Girls
- Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
- Stan Against Evil
- Stung
- The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- Odd Thomas
