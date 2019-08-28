Hulu Offering Half-Off Pricing for 6 Months Thanks to Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of Twitter, and she is now extending her power to streaming services. On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the Bring the Funny co-host announced on Twitter that she has partnered with Hulu to offer her fans an amazing deal: a six-month ad-supported subscription at half the price, or, at just $2.99 per month.

That moment when you convince @hulu to hook up your followers with the best deal ever. Hulu for half off for 6 months. https://t.co/Sp9NUbvSnx pic.twitter.com/MdtrrnGlNF — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 27, 2019

The deal is only valid for new and “eligible” returning costumers, essentially customers returning after at least 12 months without a Hulu subscription, and after the six months is up, the price will revert back to the standard $5.99 per month.

To score the deal, would-be subscribers simply need to go to the following website, Hulu.com/Chrissy, by Tuesday, Sept. 3 to sign up! Following the link will also show subscribers a few of Teigen’s recommended series and movies, including The Real Housewives of Orange County, Top Chef, Vanderpump Rules, Autopsy: Confessions of a Medical Examiner, the Emmy-nominated series The Act, and The Handmaid’s Tale, among others.

It seems likely that the star’s upcoming Hulu series Family Style will be making that list once it premieres. Teigen is set to co-host the cooking series, which focuses on how food brings people together, alongside celebrity chef David Chang. The series marks the first since Teigen on the streaming service teamed up.

“Chrissy personifies the Hulu brand through her outspoken, passionate, authentic nature. Whether it’s her love of food, witty social media commentary, activism for social injustice and women’s rights, fans know Chrissy always tells it like it is,” Hulu said at the time, according to The Wrap. “Now, under a new pact, Chrissy and her production company, Suit & Thai Productions, will curate and produce original content, which could range from scripted drama series to original talk shows. The Hulu platform is Chrissy’s oyster.”

Along with being able to nab a Hulu subscription for just $2.99/month, potential and current subscribers will soon be able to bundle their subscription with a Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month.

Separately, a Hulu subscription costs $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan or $11.99 for ad-free viewing. Meanwhile, ESPN+ rings in at $4.99 and a Disney+ subscription is set to cost $6.99.

Disney+, said by CEO Bob Iger to be “the most important product our company has launched in a long time,” is set to include all of Disney’s theatrical releases in 2019, the Marvel movies, including Avengers: Endgame, the Star Wars collection, the Pixar movies, and an assortment of original shows ranging from The Mandalorian to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.