Hulu Live TV Merging With Big Streaming Service

Fubo, the popular sports streaming service, has a new home. Deadline reports Disney will combine its Hulu + Live TV business with Fubo and become majority owner, becoming one larger service and settling all litigation between Fubo, Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery over the Venu Sports streaming joint venture. This halt’s Venu’s initially planned debut from last fall, which will soon launch. As of now, there’s no confirmed date. The merger represents the nation’s sixth largest pay-TV operator and is led by the existing Fubo management team.

Announced last February, Venu got a name and logo in May under CEO Pete Distad that was set to feature 14 sports-centric networks and streaming services for $42.99. When its planned launch was stalled by an antitrust lawsuit filed by Fubo, Venu partners tried and failed to get the case dismissed. A trial was set for later this fall, but under the new deal will no longer happen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a recent filing regarding the settlement, Fubo said, “The Settling Parties agreed to settle all claims asserted in the Action, including … claims concerning the defendants’ bundling or tying of television channels, defendants’ use of most-favored nations clauses, and the contemplated and previously announced Venu joint venture, and to dismiss all claims in the Action with prejudice.”

With the merger, there are now 6.2 million North American subscribers between Fubo and Hulu. Both services will continue to be available as its own offerings. Hulu + Live TV will be a central hub of entertainment focused cable replacement service. Fubo will operate primarily in sports and news. The deal in fact changes Fubo’s agreements with Disney and Fox, creating an entirely new Sports & Broadcasting offering for subscribers to include, on the Disney side, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN and ESPNEWS under the new umbrella.