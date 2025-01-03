Hulu Fan-Favorite Spinoff Renewed: Latest on ‘Shoresy’ Season 5

Just as Letterkenny came to an end, spinoff Shoresy is continuing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Canadian streamer Crave has given the sitcom the greenlight for Season 5 ahead of Season 4’s debut on Hulu on Feb. 26. While Hulu hasn’t announced the pickup just yet, production will begin this spring. From creator Jared Keeso, who also serves as writer, Shoresy centers on Keeso’s titular character who moves to Sudbury to take a job with a struggling Triple A-level ice hockey team.

Also returning for the upcoming fifth season include Taysa Teles, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Jonathan Ismael Diaby, and Terry Ryan. Shoresy premiered in the U.S. on Hulu on May 27, 2022, just about a week after it premiered on Crave. Season 3, meanwhile, ended with Shorsey coming to the decision to end his competitive hockey career after suffering multiple injuries. It’s hard to tell where the story will take him in the fourth season, but with another season on the way already, the possibilities are endless. Just because Shorsey is hanging up skates doesn’t mean that the show will be doing the same, at least right now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lindsay Sarazin/Hulu

While Shoresy is a spinoff of Letterkenny, Keeso obscured his face while playing the hockey player due to him also playing main character Wayne. However, the character remained pretty popular with merchandising, and fans have been able to learn quite a lot about him with his own show. And that will continue with at least one more season coming in the future after Season 4, and it’s only just a matter of time before Hulu officially picks up the show for a fifth season.

Since production is kicking off in just a few months, it might not be long until a premiere date is revealed for Season 5. At the very least, it shouldn’t be long until Hulu picks up Shoresy for Season 5, but it’s possible it might not be until after Season 4 premieres. The streamer could be wanting to see how it does before giving it another season, so fans will just have to wait and see. In the meantime, the first three seasons of Shoresy are streaming on Hulu, with Season 4 premiering on Feb. 26. There is still plenty of story to tell about the hockey player or former hockey player and it will be exciting to see what happens next.