Oscars 2021: Delroy Lindo Being Snubbed Has 'Da 5 Bloods' Fans Fuming

The 2021 Oscars are nearly here, but fans still can't believe that actor Delroy Lindo was not nominated for his performance in Da 5 Bloods. The Netflix original film was lauded as a triumph for both Lindo and director Spike Lee, among other cast members. Lindo's absence from the nominee list infuriated movie fans back in March, and some are even saying they will abstain from the award show this weekend.

Lindo gave a heart-wrenching performance as Vietnam War veteran Paul in Da 5 Bloods. His character was one of five Black American veterans returning to Vietnam to find their fallen commander and revisit their pasts. From the outset, Paul was the one with the most unresolved trauma, which came back to haunt him on their trip. He also played a younger version of himself in the movie's eerie split timeline, where their leader, Norman (Chadwick Boseman) was alive.

Da 5 Bloods was such an important film this year. Spike Lee and Delroy Lindo gave us such a powerful story at a time when it was crucial to listen. Don’t let the Oscars minimize this incredible film! pic.twitter.com/idzX6E7V0n — Mallory Winkler (@MalloryWinkler) March 15, 2021

Paul was undoubtedly the vulnerable center of all the emotions at play in the movie, between him coming to terms with his own PTSD and his son, David (Jonathan Majors), tagging along on the trip. The whole movie was well-received by critics and general audiences alike, with Lindo's performance drawing particular praise.

"Delroy Lindo should be an instant contender for best actor," wrote The Chicago Sun-Times' film critic Richard Roeper at the time, and he was not alone. Many took it for granted that Lindo would get his nomination, so when it didn't come, it was shocking. Here is a look at what people are saying on Lindo's behalf.