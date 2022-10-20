Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2022

The Hulu streaming lineup is about to packed full. As October draws to a close, the streamer is preparing for a fresh start next month, Hulu already unveiling tis completely list of November 2022 incoming titles, and it includes dozens of new additions that will keep subscribers bringing for hours on end.

Arriving next month will be Adam McKay and Billy Corben's film God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty, about he Jerry Falwell Jr. sex scandal, as well as Fleishman Is In Trouble, the series adaptation of New York Times reporter Taffy Brodesser-Akner's debut novel. But November will be all about Christmas for Hulu. In addition to the abundance of other titles arriving next month, the Hulu library will be stocked to the brim with holiday films, including Catering Christmas, Christmas on Repeat, and A Snow White Christmas, among many others. Subscribers not quite ready to move on from spooky season aren't entirely out of lucky. In fact, November will prove to be a pretty big month for Hulu's horror content catalogue, which will see the additions of four films from the Underworld movie franchise, most of the Saw films, and 28 Weeks Later.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in November 2022.