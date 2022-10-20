Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2022
The Hulu streaming lineup is about to packed full. As October draws to a close, the streamer is preparing for a fresh start next month, Hulu already unveiling tis completely list of November 2022 incoming titles, and it includes dozens of new additions that will keep subscribers bringing for hours on end.
Arriving next month will be Adam McKay and Billy Corben's film God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty, about he Jerry Falwell Jr. sex scandal, as well as Fleishman Is In Trouble, the series adaptation of New York Times reporter Taffy Brodesser-Akner's debut novel. But November will be all about Christmas for Hulu. In addition to the abundance of other titles arriving next month, the Hulu library will be stocked to the brim with holiday films, including Catering Christmas, Christmas on Repeat, and A Snow White Christmas, among many others. Subscribers not quite ready to move on from spooky season aren't entirely out of lucky. In fact, November will prove to be a pretty big month for Hulu's horror content catalogue, which will see the additions of four films from the Underworld movie franchise, most of the Saw films, and 28 Weeks Later.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $5.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu + Live TV going for $64.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in November 2022.
Nov. 1
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022)
America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 23
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6
Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)
Punk'd: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C
12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
8 Mile (2002)
A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)
Adaptation. (2002)
Along Came Polly (2004)
Aquamarine (2006)
Baby Boy (2001)
Battle of the Year (2013)
Black Christmas (2006)
The Call (2013)
Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
Carpool (1996)
Cast Away
Catering Christmas (2022)
Christmas on the Farm (2021)
City of Angels (1998)
Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
Deck the Halls (2011)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Goodbye Lover (1999)
Guess Who's Coming to Christmas (2013)
Hall Pass (2011)
Horses of McBride (2012)
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
I Am Number Four (2011)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
It's Christmas Carol! (2012)
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Kollek (1995)
The Last Song (2010)
Legends Of The Fall (1994)
The Magic Crystal (2011)
Mama (2013)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Mom and Dad (2017)
Mr. Popper's Penguins (2010)
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
My Scientology Movie (2015)
Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?! (2014)
Nativity Rocks! (2018)
The Net (1995)
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
Norman (2017)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
Notting Hill (1999)
The Nutcracker (1993)
Oblivion (2013)
Office Space (1999)
Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)
Open Season 3 (2011)
The Patriot (2000)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
The Raven (2012)
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
Santa Who? (2000)
Say Anything (1989)
Second Best (1994)
Secret Window (2004)
The Sessions (2012)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
Silent Hill (2006)
Snakes On A Plane (2006)
Snowglobe (2007)
Sommersby (1993)
Spanglish (2004)
Still Alice (2015)
Stir Crazy (1980)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
Talk To Her (2002)
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
Terminator Salvation (2009)
This Means War (2010)
The Three Stooges (2011)
Tootsie (1982)
Ultraviolet (2006)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
Underworld Awakening (2012)
You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Nov. 2 - Nov. 5
Nov. 2
Saw (2004)
Saw 2 (2005)
Saw 3 (2006)
Saw 4 (2007)
Saw 5 (2008)
Saw 6 (2009)
Saw 3D (2010)
Nov. 3
Dreaming Walls (2022)
Nov. 4
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
All I Want For Christmas (2022)
Christmas Child (2004)
Christmas on Repeat (2022)
Funny Thing About Love (2021)
Good Neighbor (2022)
Menorah In The Middle (2022)
My Christmas Fiancé (2022)
Noelle (2007)
Passion of the Christ (2004)
Santa Games (2022)
Saving Christmas (2014)
Nov. 7 - Nov. 10
Nov. 7
Nektronic (2018)
Nov. 8
War Dogs (2016)
Nov. 9
All Rise: Season 3A
Nov. 10
Warm Bodies (2013)
Nov. 11 - Nov. 15
Nov. 11
Code Name Banshee (2022)
First Love (2022)
Fruitvale Station (2013)
Pil's Adventure (2021)
Nov. 13
A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)
Catch the Fair One (2021)
Nov. 15
10.0 Earthquake (2014)
12 Pups of Christmas (2018)
2:22 (2017)
A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)
Christmas Crush (2019)
Christmas Perfection (2018)
Every Other Holiday (2018)
Georgia Rule (2007)
Ghost Team: Unrated (2016)
Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)
The Dinner (2017)
Nov. 16 - Nov. 20
Nov. 16
Where is Private Dulaney?: Complete Limited Series
Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)
Nov. 17
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4
FX's Fleishman is in Trouble: Series Premiere
Country Christmas Album (2018)
My Old School (2022)
The Spruces and the Pines (2017)
Nov. 18
An En Vogue Christmas (2014)
The Forgiven (2022)
Merry Kissmas (2015)
Nov. 20
Dual (2022)
Nov. 21 - Nov. 24
Nov. 21
Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series
Nov. 22
Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Nov. 24
A Christmas Winter Song (2021)
A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)
Merry Kiss Cam (2022)
Nov. 25
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5
A Snow White Christmas (2018)
Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021)
The Immaculate Room (2022)
Wrong Place (2022)
Nov. 26 - Nov. 29
Nov. 26
A Banquet (2021)
Alone Together (2022)
How to Please a Woman (2022)
Nov. 29
Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Complete Season 1
Christmas at the Drive-In (2022)