Here’s Everything Coming to Hulu in April

April is just around the corner, and the new month is bringing a slew of new titles to Hulu.

Among a list of new Hulu Originals, the month of April will also see the streaming platform taking fans back to the world of Gilead when the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale is released.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For lovers of the horror genre, the new month will see the addition of Carrie, Friday the 13th, Paranormal Activity, and a handful of more titles that will get your heart racing and your adrenaline pumping.

Other titles being added include second season premiere of Westworld, HGTV’s Fixer Upper and Property Brothers, and A&E’s second season of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Hulu in April.

Coming 4/1

Avail. 4/1

60 Days In: Complete Season 3

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 15 & 16

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 12

Counting Cars: Complete Season 6B

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 4

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 4

Flip or Flop: Complete Season 6

Gangland Undercover: Complete Season 1

House Hunters: Complete Season 108

House Hunter’s Renovation: Complete Season 8

Intervention: Complete Seasons 15 & 16

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 2

Project Runway: Complete Season 15

Property Brothers: Complete Season 9

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Seasons 1 & 4

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 8

30 Beats

5 Days of War

50/50

52 Pick-Up

A Simple Plan

Accepted

Barbie A Fashion Fairytale

Barbie and the Diamond Castle

Basic Instinct

The Beaver

The Big Wedding

Coming 4/1 Continued

Avail. 4/1

Carrie (1976)

Red State

Con Air

The Conspirator

Cool Runnings

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Death Becomes Her

Desperately Seeking Susan

The Dogs of War

Drugstore Cowboy

Eagle Vs Shark

Eight Millimeter

Eye for an Eye

Fathers and Daughters

Flashback

The Flowers of War

The Foot Fist Way

For A Few Dollars More

Fred: The Movie

Fred: Night of the Living Fred

Fred 3: Camp Fred

Friday The 13th

Funny About Love

Gamer

The Giant King

Hellbenders 3D

Honey

Honey 2

I Am a Teacher

The Inbetweeners

Internal Affairs

The Jackal

Jane Eyre

Coming 4/1 Continued

Avail. 4/1

K2

Ladybugs

Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists

Land Before Time Sing Along

Land Before Time Sing Along 2

Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island

Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock

Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire

Lawrence of Arabia

Leftovers

Life Stinks

Man in the Moon

Map of the Human Heart

Marathon Man

The Marc Pease Experience

Married to the Mob

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Miami Blues

Mystery Team

Paranormal Activity

The Phantom

Prancer

Project Nim

Quigley Down Under

The Rage: Carrie 2

Roxanne

Salsa

Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll

Shanghai Surprise

Coming 4/1 Continued

Avail. 4/1

She’s Having A Baby

Small Soldiers

Snake Eyes

Spaceballs

Stand Up Guys

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Stories We Tell

Superstar

The Switch

Taxi Driver

Tenderness

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

Texas Killing Fields

The Thomas Crown Affair

Throw Momma from the Train

Thunder Soul

Trading Mom

Tumbledown

Up In Smoke

Uptown Girls

U-571

Warpath

Wayne’s World 2

The Winning Season

Wishmaster

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Coming 4/2-4/10

Avail. 4/2

Black Sails: Complete Season 4

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: Special

Life Partners

Avail. 4/3

The Crossing: Series Premiere

Avail. 4/4

National Treasure: Kiri: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

So B It

Avail. 4/6

Dina

Avail. 4/7

My Hero Academia (Subbed): Season 3 Premiere

Avail. 4/9

Take My Nose…Please

Avail. 4/10

Preacher: Complete Season 2

Hours

Coming 4/11-4/4/15

Avail. 4/11

New Girl: Season 7 Premiere

Augie

Avail. 4/12

I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Avail. 4/13

Rellik: Series Premiere

Avail. 4/14

Dealt

Avail. 4/15

A Teacher

American Gangster

Boys and Girls

Fame

Hollow in the Land

Howl

In the Bedroom

Life is Beautiful

Master of Disguise

Off Label

Shut Up and Play the Hits

Slumber

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Messenger

Coming 4/16-4/30

Avail. 4/16

The Relationtrip

Avail. 4/18

Tragedy Girls

Avail. 4/19

Love Island: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

The Only Way Is Essex: Complete Season 21

Loving Vincent

Avail. 4/20

Z for Zachariah

Avail. 4/22

Westworld: Season 2 Premiere

Avail. 4/24

Vikings: Complete Season 5

Avail. 4/25

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Avail. 4/26

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death

Avail. 4/27

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (Hulu Original Documentary)

Avail. 4/28

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene

Avail. 4/29

Permanent

Avail. 4/30

The Carmichael Show: Complete Season 3

Unsolved Mysteries: Complete Seasons 9 – 14

A Thousand Junkies

Leaving 4/30

Leaving 4/30

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Amelie

American Idiots

An Officer and a Gentleman

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre

Avenging Force

Bolero

Capote

Coming Soon

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Depraved Decadence

Excess Baggage

Fire with Fire

For A Few Dollars More

Hamlet

Harsh Times

He Said, She Said

Hoodlum

Intersection

Keeping Up With the Steins

Kung Fu Hustle

Larger Than Life

Look Who’s Talking

Look Who’s Talking Now

Look Who’s Talking Too

Lulu on the Bridge

Mystic Pizza

Red State

Redline

Running Scared

Sabrina

Show of Force

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

Traitor

Two Family House