Here’s Everything Coming to Hulu in April

April is just around the corner, and the new month is bringing a slew of new titles to Hulu.
Among a list of new Hulu Originals, the month of April will also see the streaming platform taking fans back to the world of Gilead when the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale is released.
For lovers of the horror genre, the new month will see the addition of Carrie, Friday the 13th, Paranormal Activity, and a handful of more titles that will get your heart racing and your adrenaline pumping.
Other titles being added include second season premiere of Westworld, HGTV’s Fixer Upper and Property Brothers, and A&E’s second season of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.
Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Hulu in April.
Coming 4/1
Avail. 4/1
60 Days In: Complete Season 3
American Pickers: Complete Seasons 15 & 16
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 12
Counting Cars: Complete Season 6B
Fixer Upper: Complete Season 4
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 4
Flip or Flop: Complete Season 6
Gangland Undercover: Complete Season 1
House Hunters: Complete Season 108
House Hunter’s Renovation: Complete Season 8
Intervention: Complete Seasons 15 & 16
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 2
Project Runway: Complete Season 15
Property Brothers: Complete Season 9
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Seasons 1 & 4
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 8
30 Beats
5 Days of War
50/50
52 Pick-Up
A Simple Plan
Accepted
Barbie A Fashion Fairytale
Barbie and the Diamond Castle
Basic Instinct
The Beaver
The Big Wedding
Avail. 4/1
Carrie (1976)
Red State
Con Air
The Conspirator
Cool Runnings
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Death Becomes Her
Desperately Seeking Susan
The Dogs of War
Drugstore Cowboy
Eagle Vs Shark
Eight Millimeter
Eye for an Eye
Fathers and Daughters
Flashback
The Flowers of War
The Foot Fist Way
For A Few Dollars More
Fred: The Movie
Fred: Night of the Living Fred
Fred 3: Camp Fred
Friday The 13th
Funny About Love
Gamer
The Giant King
Hellbenders 3D
Honey
Honey 2
I Am a Teacher
The Inbetweeners
Internal Affairs
The Jackal
Jane Eyre
Avail. 4/1
K2
Ladybugs
Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists
Land Before Time Sing Along
Land Before Time Sing Along 2
Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock
Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire
Lawrence of Arabia
Leftovers
Life Stinks
Man in the Moon
Map of the Human Heart
Marathon Man
The Marc Pease Experience
Married to the Mob
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Miami Blues
Mystery Team
Paranormal Activity
The Phantom
Prancer
Project Nim
Quigley Down Under
The Rage: Carrie 2
Roxanne
Salsa
Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll
Shanghai Surprise
Avail. 4/1
She’s Having A Baby
Small Soldiers
Snake Eyes
Spaceballs
Stand Up Guys
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Stories We Tell
Superstar
The Switch
Taxi Driver
Tenderness
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
Texas Killing Fields
The Thomas Crown Affair
Throw Momma from the Train
Thunder Soul
Trading Mom
Tumbledown
Up In Smoke
Uptown Girls
U-571
Warpath
Wayne’s World 2
The Winning Season
Wishmaster
Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies
Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell
Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Coming 4/2-4/10
Avail. 4/2
Black Sails: Complete Season 4
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: Special
Life Partners
Avail. 4/3
The Crossing: Series Premiere
Avail. 4/4
National Treasure: Kiri: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
So B It
Avail. 4/6
Dina
Avail. 4/7
My Hero Academia (Subbed): Season 3 Premiere
Avail. 4/9
Take My Nose…Please
Avail. 4/10
Preacher: Complete Season 2
Hours
Coming 4/11-4/4/15
Avail. 4/11
New Girl: Season 7 Premiere
Augie
Avail. 4/12
I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Avail. 4/13
Rellik: Series Premiere
Avail. 4/14
Dealt
Avail. 4/15
A Teacher
American Gangster
Boys and Girls
Fame
Hollow in the Land
Howl
In the Bedroom
Life is Beautiful
Master of Disguise
Off Label
Shut Up and Play the Hits
Slumber
The Importance of Being Earnest
The Messenger
Coming 4/16-4/30
Avail. 4/16
The Relationtrip
Avail. 4/18
Tragedy Girls
Avail. 4/19
Love Island: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
The Only Way Is Essex: Complete Season 21
Loving Vincent
Avail. 4/20
Z for Zachariah
Avail. 4/22
Westworld: Season 2 Premiere
Avail. 4/24
Vikings: Complete Season 5
Avail. 4/25
The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Avail. 4/26
Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death
Avail. 4/27
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (Hulu Original Documentary)
Avail. 4/28
78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene
Avail. 4/29
Permanent
Avail. 4/30
The Carmichael Show: Complete Season 3
Unsolved Mysteries: Complete Seasons 9 – 14
A Thousand Junkies
Leaving 4/30
Leaving 4/30
All Dogs Go to Heaven
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Amelie
American Idiots
An Officer and a Gentleman
Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre
Avenging Force
Bolero
Capote
Coming Soon
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
Depraved Decadence
Excess Baggage
Fire with Fire
For A Few Dollars More
Hamlet
Harsh Times
He Said, She Said
Hoodlum
Intersection
Keeping Up With the Steins
Kung Fu Hustle
Larger Than Life
Look Who’s Talking
Look Who’s Talking Now
Look Who’s Talking Too
Lulu on the Bridge
Mystic Pizza
Red State
Redline
Running Scared
Sabrina
Show of Force
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
Traitor
Two Family House