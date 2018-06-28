How to Tell If Netflix Is Down or It’s Just You

By Libby Birk

You're settled into the comfiest spot on the couch, snacks in hand, and the unthinkable happens — Netflix won't load. Or worse, you're in the middle of an Orange Is the New Black binge when that dreaded tiny "loading" circle or error message appears and won't go away.

Netflix isn't immune to outage issues, so it's possible Netflix could be down. But what if the issue is on your end? That could mean you could easily fix the problem and be on your merry way.

Here's how to tell if Netflix is down or if you can fix the problem yourself.

What a Netflix issue looks like

There are typically four signs you'll see if your computer or device is struggling to connect with Netflix (making the problem is on your end). Either Netflix will completely fail to load, or it will partly load, or you will see an error message, or Netflix will load but won't allow you play a title.

Continue on to see how to easily fix those issues.

What to do when Netflix totally fails to load

If all you're getting is a blank screen, there are a number of methods you can use to remedy your situation. (When this issue occurs on a Roku, smart TV, gaming system, tablet or smartphone, Netflix just simply won't open.)

Using the same device you're having trouble on, open a different streaming app or go to a different website. If that other app or site loads, then you know the problem is specific to Netflix. If it doesn't load, you should reset your internet router by unplugging it and plugging it back in. You might as well restart your device as well.

If that doesn't work, make sure the platform you're using and your Netflix app are both up to date with applicable updates. That could include your Netflix app, your browser or your system.

What to do when Netflix only partially loads

In one of the most common issues with Netflix connectivity, sometimes part of Netflix's site and your profile will load, but the actual content on the page will be completely black or contain huge gaps with missing titles.

A simple page refresh will usually do the trick. Try it a few times before giving up. It also never hurts to reset your router and device.

What to do when Netflix loads but won't play a title

Netflix is proof that even when things look good, that doesn't mean everything is alright under the hood. When you can see all the title cards, categories and profile info — but the title you select simply won't play — try a few of the solutions mentioned before.

Make sure your app and software are up to date. Refresh the page and restart your browser or device. Hopefully that does the trick, but if not — that's when you know the problem lies in Netflix's hands.

What to do when Netflix shows an error message

This occurs when matter how many times you refresh or reload Netflix, you can't get rid of the same error code from the streaming giant. Luckily, Netflix provides a pretty handy help page in the troubleshooting section of its website that matches error codes to potential solutions.

Just enter the error code or message you're seeing right into the search bar, and Netflix will give you simple step-by-step instructions for how you can fix the issue.

You can always do a cautionary "Netflix" search on Twitter to see if anyone else is complaining about an outage. Check out the "Is Netflix Down?" page in the help center and if that's still not showing anything, go to Down Detector for a more thorough analysis.

What to do when Netflix is actually down

If you're confident the issue is not on your end, you could call Netflix at (1-866-579-7172) or live chat with a representative. Make sure you have your account code ready (scroll to the bottom of your Netflix home page and click on "Service Code").

Aside from that, you'll just have to wait it out on a different streaming service like Hulu or HBO Now/Go. And don't panic! Netflix is a streaming beast and will be back soon.

When the entertainment giant is finally back up and running, make sure to check out the new list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this summer to add to your list:

1comments

