How to Tell If Netflix Is Down or It’s Just You
You're settled into the comfiest spot on the couch, snacks in hand, and the unthinkable happens — Netflix won't load. Or worse, you're in the middle of an Orange Is the New Black binge when that dreaded tiny "loading" circle or error message appears and won't go away.
Netflix isn't immune to outage issues, so it's possible Netflix could be down. But what if the issue is on your end? That could mean you could easily fix the problem and be on your merry way.
Here's how to tell if Netflix is down or if you can fix the problem yourself.
What a Netflix issue looks like
There are typically four signs you'll see if your computer or device is struggling to connect with Netflix (making the problem is on your end). Either Netflix will completely fail to load, or it will partly load, or you will see an error message, or Netflix will load but won't allow you play a title.
Continue on to see how to easily fix those issues.prevnext
What to do when Netflix totally fails to load
If all you're getting is a blank screen, there are a number of methods you can use to remedy your situation. (When this issue occurs on a Roku, smart TV, gaming system, tablet or smartphone, Netflix just simply won't open.)
Using the same device you're having trouble on, open a different streaming app or go to a different website. If that other app or site loads, then you know the problem is specific to Netflix. If it doesn't load, you should reset your internet router by unplugging it and plugging it back in. You might as well restart your device as well.
If that doesn't work, make sure the platform you're using and your Netflix app are both up to date with applicable updates. That could include your Netflix app, your browser or your system.prevnext
What to do when Netflix only partially loads
In one of the most common issues with Netflix connectivity, sometimes part of Netflix's site and your profile will load, but the actual content on the page will be completely black or contain huge gaps with missing titles.
A simple page refresh will usually do the trick. Try it a few times before giving up. It also never hurts to reset your router and device.prevnext
What to do when Netflix loads but won't play a title
Netflix is proof that even when things look good, that doesn't mean everything is alright under the hood. When you can see all the title cards, categories and profile info — but the title you select simply won't play — try a few of the solutions mentioned before.
Make sure your app and software are up to date. Refresh the page and restart your browser or device. Hopefully that does the trick, but if not — that's when you know the problem lies in Netflix's hands.prevnext
What to do when Netflix shows an error message
This occurs when matter how many times you refresh or reload Netflix, you can't get rid of the same error code from the streaming giant. Luckily, Netflix provides a pretty handy help page in the troubleshooting section of its website that matches error codes to potential solutions.
Just enter the error code or message you're seeing right into the search bar, and Netflix will give you simple step-by-step instructions for how you can fix the issue.
You can always do a cautionary "Netflix" search on Twitter to see if anyone else is complaining about an outage. Check out the "Is Netflix Down?" page in the help center and if that's still not showing anything, go to Down Detector for a more thorough analysis.prevnext
What to do when Netflix is actually down
If you're confident the issue is not on your end, you could call Netflix at (1-866-579-7172) or live chat with a representative. Make sure you have your account code ready (scroll to the bottom of your Netflix home page and click on "Service Code").
Aside from that, you'll just have to wait it out on a different streaming service like Hulu or HBO Now/Go. And don't panic! Netflix is a streaming beast and will be back soon.
When the entertainment giant is finally back up and running, make sure to check out the new list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this summer to add to your list:prevnext
TITLES COMING TO NETFLIX SOON
Avail. 7/1/18:
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview with the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
Avail. 7/2/18:
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1
Avail. 7/3/18:
The Comedy Lineup-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/5/18
Blue Valentine
Avail. 7/6/18:
Anne with an E: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Part B-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Free Rein: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sacred Games-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Samantha!-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter-- NETFLIX FILM
The Skin of The Wolf-- NETFLIX FILM
White Fang-- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 7/7/18:
Scream 4
Avail. 7/9/18:
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1prevnext
TITLES COMING TO NETFLIX SOON
Avail. 7/10/18:
Drug Lords: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/12/18:
Gone Baby Gone
Avail. 7/13/18:
How It Ends-- NETFLIX FILM
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/15/18:
Bonusfamiljen: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/20/18:
Amazing Interiors-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dark Tourist-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose-- NETFLIX FILM
Father of the Year-- NETFLIX FILM
Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/22/18:
An Education
Disney's Bolt
Avail. 7/24/18:
The Warning-- NETFLIX FILM
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/27/18:
Cupcake & Dino - General Services-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extinction-- NETFLIX FILM
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Bleeding Edge-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Worst Witch: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Welcome to the Family-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 7/28/18:
Shameless: Season 8
The Company Men
Avail. 7/29/18:
Her
Sofia the First: Season 4
Avail. 7/30/18:
A Very Secret Service: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL1comments
Avail. 7/31/18:
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINALprev