‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ TV Show in the Works

A new rom-com adaptation is coming to TV with a series version of the 2003 hit How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The burgeoning streaming service Quibi is planning to expand the film into a full-blown show, with the help of screenwriter Guy Branum.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days will feature on Quibi, the new app that launches in April of 2020, according to Branum. On Friday, he announced the project on Twitter, though few details were available at first.

“We were all certain you could not make a good romantic comedy anymore because print media is dead and RomCom ladies have to work at magazines, but against the tides of history, Quibi & Paramount have agreed to let me re-write How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days,” Branum joked.

The writer’s excitement over the project was palpable, though he could not share a lot of information about it with followers just yet. It is not even clear if the same characters from the movie will carry over or who will be cast, though Branum made it clear that the 2003 ensemble will still inspire his work.

“I will be observing and consulting numerous photos of shirtless Matthew McConaughey to properly research this task,” he promised his followers.

Branum is acclaimed for his work on shows like The Mindy Project, which migrated from Fox to Hulu during its run. Quibi confirmed the news in a press release published by PEOPLE. It included a brief synopsis of the show, which promised to update the premise to modern-day standards.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows a glib young online columnist and an oversexed advertising executive who both need to prove, once and for all, they’re capable of being monogamous. They soon discover, however, keeping a relationship is harder than Andie Anderson made it look,” it read.

As Branum noted, the original followed a magazine columnist played by Kate Hudson, and an advertising executive played by McConaughey. Their relationship begins on rocky footing as both do their best to deceive each other, but it ironically turns genuine on them.

The show will be exclusive to Quibi, an upcoming streaming service that has already garnered attention for its slate of projects, none of which will air until next spring. It will feature everything from nature documentaries narrated by Chris Rock to a new zombie thriller by Guillermo Del Toro.

Quibi goes live in April for the price of either $4.99 with ads or $7.99 without them.