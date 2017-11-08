Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in November

Netflix just released the list of movies and TV shows leaving in November, and it’s fair to say that many subscribers will be sad to see some of these classic titles getting the boot.

The streaming options leaving in November includes a number of classic flicks. To name a few, the Matrix movies, Twilight, and V for Vendetta are all getting the ax.

Also, by the end of November, beloved TV shows such as How I Met Your Mother (Season 1-9) and Legends (Seasons 1-2).

Even though a number of movies and shows are leaving, it isn’t all bad. Netflix is also adding some seriously awesome content next month. Check out the full list of movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in November here.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles leaving Netflix in November.

Leaving 11/1 to 11/13

Leaving 11/1/17

Back to the Secret GardenBlack Books: Series 1-3Christmas with the KranksGet Rich or Die Tryin’Hard CandyHugoRavenousThe BrothersThe Legend of Hell HouseThe MatrixThe Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix RevolutionsThe Newton BoysThomas & Friends: A Very Thomas ChristmasThomas & Friends: Holiday ExpressThomas & Friends: Merry Winter WishThomas & Friends: The Christmas EnginesThomas & Friends: Ultimate ChristmasTwilightV for Vendetta

Leaving 11/3/17

Do I Sound Gay?

Leaving 11/5/17

Hannah Montana: The MovieHeavyweightsSky High

Leaving 11/8/17

The Heartbreak KidLeaving 11/11/17

GoosebumpsLeaving 11/13/17

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Leaving 11/15 to 11/30

Leaving 11/15/17

Jessie: Seasons 1-4The Human Centipede: First SequenceWe Are Still Here

Leaving 11/16/17

Cristela: Season 1Dream HouseJoan Rivers: Don’t Start with MeThe Break-UpLeaving 11/17/17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2Somewhere Only We KnowLeaving 11/22/17

The Warlords

Leaving 11/25/17Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 11/30/17

HatchedLegends: Seasons 1-2The Gambler

Furthermore, Netflix also has a number of horror films that are sure to get you into the Halloween spirit. Check out some of the best horror flicks on Netflix below.

Horror Films on Netflix

The Houses October Built (2014)

This scary movie is for the adventurous type of person that likes to experience real-live frights that one could find in haunted houses.

A group of friends goes out searching for the terrifying haunted house in the country. They have visited every scary attraction they can think of no matter how popular or how remote the place is.

The crew encounters some seriously “colorful characters” in their pursuit. One of the attractions results in the discovery of some truly sadistic people that go to extreme lengths to scare attendees.

The Houses October Built was directed by Bobby Roe, who also stars in the film. Other cast members include Brandy Schaefer, Zack Andrews, Mikey Roe and Jeff Larson.

Horror Films on Netflix (cont.)

We Are Still Here (2015)

This supernatural thriller relies on mood and tone to scare viewers but includes a blood-soaked finale that is unparalleled in almost any other ghost flick.

The storyline for this film revolves a couple that relocates to an old house in New England hoping to put their lives back together after the death of their son. The pair has several chance encounters with the local community and a number of bizarre experiences in the house. They soon realize that they aren’t living in the house alone.

What makes this film so effective is its unique blend of classic ghost story tropes and contemporary filmmaking style. Additionally, the cold New England location provides the perfect setting to manufacture chills down your spine.

We Are Still Here was directed by Ted Geoghegan, who also penned the script. The film stars Barbara Crampton, Andrew Sensenig, Lisa Marie, Larry Fessenden and Monte Markham.

Horror Films on Netflix (cont.)

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (1999)

This Johnny Depp staple is a fresh twist on the spooky story penned by Washington Irving. In this version, director Tim Burton takes some creative liberties with the story but the risk was worth the reward for this timeless tale.

Depp’s character, Constable Ichabod Crane, is sent to investigate a series of strange murders in Sleepy Hollow. While Crane tries to use science and logic in the investigation of the crimes, many of the town’s residents blame the murders on a “Headless Horseman.” Throughout his time in the creepy town, Crane works to find the actual murderer all the while encountering supernatural involvement of the vengeful horseman.

This movie is peak Tim Burton as it portrays the creepy tone that weaves throughout his films. Burton’s directorial touch mixed with Deep’s eccentric but endearing take on Crane makes this film a perfect Halloween choice.