‘Home Alone’ Reboot in the Works at Disney+

Home Alone is about to get the reboot treatment at Disney+. Company CEO Bob Iger dropped the big movie news Tuesday, revealing the beloved movie franchise will be “reimagined” along with franchises Night at the Museum and Diary of a Wimpy Kid for the upcoming streaming service.

Iger also announced that the company will bundle up subscriptions for Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (with ads) for $12.99 a month starting the streaming services’ launch in November 2019.

The original 1990 comedy written and produced by John Hughes followed 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), who is mistakenly left behind when his family flies to Paris for their Christmas vacation. Kevin initially enjoys his time by himself, until he has to deal with two burglars, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, who disturb his peaceful stay.

Iger did not provide further details during Disney’s Q3 Earnings call about what the reimagined version of the show would entail.

Night at the Museum premiered in 2006 and followed divorced father Larry Daley (Ben Stiller), who gets a job as a night watchman at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History and he eventually discovers that the exhibits come to life every night, thanks to a magical Egyptian artifact.

The reboots join other offerings that will be made available exclusive through Disney’s new streaming service, including the Studio’s classic movie library and new original series.

The originals will kickstart with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a 10-episode show that follows a group of students at the real East High preparing for their school’s performance of High School Musical: The Musical.

The show’s description reads: “show-mances blossom; friendships are tested, while new ones are made; rivalries flare; songs are sung; and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.”

Other projects coming to the service include The Mandalorian, Forky Asks a Question, Encore! and a number of shows set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The streaming service will also be home to a Lady and the Tramp reboot, starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux in the roles of the two dogs from different places who come together for an adventure, and love.

Disney+ is set to launch on Nov. 12 and will cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.