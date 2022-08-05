'Hocus Pocus' Fans Get Major Treat Ahead of Disney+ Sequel Premiere

As the Sanderson sisters fly back to Salem, Hocus Pocus fans can celebrate their return in a delicious way. Just weeks ahead of the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ this fall, Kellogg's revealed Thursday that a new limited-edition cereal is hitting store shelves this fall – Hocus Pocus 2 cereal.

Said to bring "a spooky twist to breakfast," Hocus Pocus 2 cereal is described by the company as having a "Berry Brew" flavor that is sure to "enchant" eaters. The cereal boasts orange, yellow, and purple star-shaped bites topped with green and purple flecks "reminiscent of the Sanderson Sisters' robes," with each bite containing mixed berry flavors. The cereal comes packaged in a box bearing a cartoon image of Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson on brooms just above the bowl of cereal.

(Photo: Kellogg's)

"Disney's Hocus Pocus has been a part of family Halloween traditions for years," Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal, shared in a statement. "Now, with Kellogg's Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal, families can celebrate spooky season alongside the Sanderson Sisters as they return on Disney+ this fall."

Hocus Pocus 2 cereal is set to arrive at retailers nationwide beginning in August. The cereal is a limited-time-only offering, meaning it will only be on store shelves for a short period of time before vanishing, just like the Sanderson sisters did in the 1993 movie. Hocus Pocus 2 cereal is available at a suggested retail price of $4.29 for a 7.7-ounce box of $5.29 for a 12-ounce box.

The cereal's release coincides with the upcoming premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 cult classic Halloween movie. First confirmed to be in the works back in December 2020, the movie is set in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, where three high-school students must now figure out "how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve." Along with a new cast that includes Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo, the movie will also see several stars from the original film reprising their roles, including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on Friday, Sept. 30.