Hit Netflix Show Moving to YouTube

A Netflix show is on the move.

Variety reports that travel docuseries Somebody Feed Phil will be moving to YouTube next year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal signed a new deal with Banijay Americas that will see his franchise going to YouTube under the new deal with Rosenthal’s Lucky Bastards production banner, launching in 2027. New episodes will appear on a Phil Rosenthal World YouTube channel, featuring “short- and long-form original content.” Banijay Entertainment’s Banijay Rights global distribution company is also part of the deal, which is aiming to expand Rosenthal’s brand across digital platforms including YouTube.

Play video

“Phil Rosenthal is one of the rare creators who consistently stays ahead of where the industry is going,” said Ben Samek, CEO Banijay Americas, in a statement. “Partnering with a filmmaker and storyteller of his caliber is incredibly exciting for us. Alongside Banijay Americas and Banijay Rights, we are proud to support Phil as he ushers his brand into its next era. YouTube represents a natural evolution and a place where audiences can engage with his voice and humor as we build a global digital home for Phil Rosenthal World.”

Premiering in Netflix in 2018, Somebody Feeds Phil follows the writer and foodie touring the cuisine of a featured city in each episode, spotlighting charities and non-profit organizations that operate in the region. As of June 2025, eight seasons have premiered on Netflix. The series started out as I’ll Have What Phil’s Having in 2015 on PBS, but the public broadcaster wasn’t able to fund a second season. So Netflix saved the show and retitled it to Somebody Feed Phil. Now it’s getting its third home when it comes to YouTube next year.

As of now, it’s unknown when in 2027 Somebody Feed Phil will be premiering on YouTube, but it can be assumed that fans won’t be looking forward to a new season this year. If anything, the show will be continuing, and now it will be for free. Whether any of the seasons on Netflix will also be coming to YouTube is unknown, but it’s possible more information on that front will be revealed closer to when the new season starts. For now, all eight seasons of Somebody Feed Phil are streaming on Netflix. New episodes will be coming to YouTube in 2027.