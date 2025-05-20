One of Netflix’s Biggest Food Shows Returns in June

Somebody will feed Phil Rosenthal for the eighth year in a row.

Netflix’s hit travel series Somebody Feed Phil will return for season eight next month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series stars Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal sampling local cuisine from cities across the globe as he video chats with a featured guest star. It is a sequel series to his 2015 PBS show of a similar nature, which was called I’ll Have What Phil’s Having.

This season will see the acclaimed TV producer travel to Amsterdam, Tbilisi, Sydney, Adelaide, Manila, Las Vegas, Guatemala, San Sebastian, and Boston.

The guest stars for the new season are currently unknown, although previous guests include big names like Ted Danson, Fran Drescher, Gilbert Gottfried, Patton Oswalt, and Everybody Loves Raymond stars Ray Romano and Brad Garrett.

Somebody Feed Phil has been critically acclaimed in both the film and culinary scenes, as the series has received several Critics Choice Awards in addition to nominations from the James Beard Foundation for Longform Video Content, a series of culinary awards that are essentially the Oscars for food.

Rosenthal is best known for creating the 16-time Emmy-winner Everybody Loves Raymond, but he is also known for his acting roles in TV and movies like Curb Your Enthusiasm, 30 Rock, and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

Season eight of Somebody Feed Phil will premiere June 18 on Netflix.