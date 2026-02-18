High-Profile BET+ Show Canceled

A high-profile BET+ show is officially done.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 106 & Sports has been canceled.

NFL MVP Cam Newton hosted the series with sports analyst Ashley Nicole Moss. 106 & Sports only premiered last fall and is ending after just an eight-episode run. Shot at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, 106 & Sports seemingly had a lot of eyes on it, but alas, it just wasn’t enough. In a statement provided to the outlet, BET+ said it “will not produce additional seasons of 106 & Sports.” However, the “previous season will continue to live across BET platforms.”

106 & Sports premiered in October and “blends unfiltered athlete perspective with sharp, fearless commentary, tapping directly into the energy that drives the game.” While its predecessor, 106 & Park, had live audience interaction and music video countdowns, 106 & Sports aired mostly pre-taped segments. Topics included coverage of HBCU and pro athletics, and more.

Meanwhile, the show had difficulty generating the digital “buzz” that would have helped with the production costs, which included LED displays, elevated audience seating, a large central stage, and a decent-sized control room. It seems like 106 & Sports just wasn’t able to bring in the type of audience 106 & Park had, which initially ran from 2000 to 2014 before BET canceled it.

BET announced in September that it would be premiering its brand new show, 106 & Sports, the following month. It marked the 25th anniversary of 106 & Park, with the new series delivering “a fresh countdown highlighting sports, music, and entertainment like never before.”

“When I think about 106 & Park, I remember how it was a voice for the culture,” Newton said in a statement at the time. “It gave artists and fans a place to connect. Now, we’re doing the same thing for sports. 106 & Sports is where you’ll get the real talk, the authentic insights, and the kind of conversations you won’t find anywhere else. I’m excited to team up with Ashley and BET to build something special, something that honors that legacy while creating a new one.”

106 & Sports is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company, the award-winning studio within Fulwell Entertainment, with Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, and Courtney Whitaker. Tiffany Lea Williams and Mimi Blanchard serve as Executive Producers for BET.