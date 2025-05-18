BET+ Makes Big Show Renewal Announcement

Diarra From Detroit is coming back. The BET+ series has been picked up for a sophomore season. The first season was well received by critics.

The series was created and stars Diarra Kilpatrick. Bryan Terrell Clark, DomiNque Perry, and Jon Chaffin are confirmed to return as series regulars in the upcoming season, reprising their roles.

“Following a breakout first season that quickly became a favorite among both fans and critics, BET Studios is excited to bring DIARRA FROM DETROIT back to BET+ for season two,” Aisha Summers Burke, Executive Vice-President, and General Manager, BET Studios said in a statement per a press release. “Diarra’s voice is bold, original, and unapologetically real—exactly the kind of storytelling that resonates deeply with our audience. This next chapter raises the stakes while keeping the same sharp wit and heart that made the series a standout.”

The show was named one of the Best TV Shows of 2024 by Deadline, Rolling Stone, and Variety. It holds a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and has since its March 2024 premiere. Per Rolling Stone, the show is “one hell of an entertaining cross-hybrid series” and “among the year’s most pleasant TV surprises,” Variety called it “refreshing, captivating, and unapologetically Black.” The Hollywood Reporter shared similar sentiments, praising it as a “a sparkling showcase for creator-star Diarra Kilpatrick.”

“We’re excited to be back and grateful for the opportunity to take viewers on another very wild, very Detroit adventure,” Kilpatrick said. “It has been incredible watching fans and critics embrace this show in the way that they have and we’re so excited to be back for more,” said Kenya Barris, the series’ executive producer. “Last season proved just how wildly talented Diarra Kilpatrick is and I, for one, can’t wait for everyone to see what her and the team have in store this time around.”