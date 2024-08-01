'Helluva Boss' Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date: When Is It Coming Out?

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to catch up with Blitz and his Hell-based assassination agency known as I.M.P. After returning in late May following a seven-month wait between episodes 7 and 8, Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano's hit adult animated musical web series Helluva Boss is continuing to garner fans in Season 2. With a month having passed since the last episode dropped on YouTube, many are left asking one important question: when will Helluva Boss Season 2, Episode 10 be released.

Debuting in 2019 as a spin-off to Medrano's animated show Hazbin Hotel, Helluva Boss officially returned for its second season on July 30, 2022, with episodes released over the past two years. While there was a seven-month wait between the end of the first half of the season and the premiere of the second half, the eighth and ninth episodes, titled "The Full Moon" and "Apology Tour" dropped on May 31 and June 22, 2024. Unfortunately, it seems the wait for Episode 10 will be a little longer.

When the Helluva Season 2 trailer dropped a few months back, it also included a tentative release schedule, confirming that Season 2, Episode 10, "Ghostf-ers," is not set to premiere until October. Although we're only three episodes into the second half of the season, so far, episodes have been dropping towards the end of the month, suggesting Episode 10 won't release until late October.

Thankfully, the four-month gap between episodes should mark the last big break this season. Episode 10 will be followed by Episode 11, "Mastermind," in November before the season wraps with "Sinsmas" in December. Exact release dates for the final three episodes of Season 2 haven't been announced at this time. All past episodes are available to view on VivziePop's YouTube.

Set in the same fictional universe as Hazbin Hotel, which was recently renewed for a third and fourth season at Prime Video, Helluva Boss centers around Blitzo, a classic demon Imp who attempts to run a startup assassination business in Hell called I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals). With the help of an ancient book obtained by one of the princes of Hell, Blitz and his team – weapons specialist Moxxie, powerhouse Millie, and receptionist hellhound Loona – manage to make their work possible and together they attempt to survive each other while trying to keep their business afloat. The series features a voice cast that includes Brandon Rogers as Blitzo, Richard Horvitz as Moxxie and Crimson, Vivian Nixon as Millie, Erica Lindbeck as Loona, and Bryce Pinkham as Stolas.