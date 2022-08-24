'Hellraiser' Remake Gets First Teaser, Premiere Date at Hulu

Hulu's upcoming Hellraiser remake now has an official premiere date, as well as its first teaser clip. The stream dropped the news on social media, revealing that the new film will be out on Oct. 7, just in time for Halloween. The announcement was paired with a short teaser graphic with the film's title scrolling over a red, blurred image of Sense8 alum Jamie Clayton as the iconic Pinhead, the Hell Priest and lead Cenobite.

The new Hellraiser film has been kept under wraps, but a new description from Hulu — shared by Bloody Disgusting — reads: "A young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension." In addition to Clayton, the film also stars Odessa A'zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke. Goran Visnjic and Hiam Abbass also appear as well.

PopCulture previously spoke with Flynn about the film, and he praised Clayton as being a "badass" in her role. "I mean, it was very cool as someone who, especially the first Hellraiser, I grew up on it and adored it and thought it was one of those like just perfect movies," he said during our exclusive interview. "Like it had style, it had horror, it had the perfect amount of gore and just [discomfort] involved."

Flynn continued, "The Hellraiser we made, what brought me to it most was that it's... the vision for Hellraiser was always that it was a metaphor for being a closeted man going through the sort of BDSM scene and the parallels of pleasure and pain and secrets really." Speaking about the cast, Flynn said, "And this one got to finally see gay characters in the movie played by gay actors, Jamie Clayton, a beautiful trans actress playing the high priest or Pinhead, which is gonna just be so badass." He then offered, "But it also, I think the most magical part for fans old and new is it really does an intentional job at telling the mythology of the box [The Lament Configuration] and how that really works."

Finally, Flynn added, "I think that's really, really exciting and kind of illuminates a lot of things. And I think people are gonna go back and watch the other ones and it's, it's gonna exist with each other. And I'm really excited for that."