Helena Bonham Carter Returning to Netflix for New Project After 'The Crown' Exit

Helena Bonham Carter's time as Princess Margaret may have ended with the November 2020 premiere of The Crown Season 4, but the actress isn't parting ways with Netflix just yet. As actress Lesley Manville prepares to take over the role of the late royal in the fifth season of the historical drama, Carter is preparing to join yet another Netflix original series, The House.

At the Annecy International Film Festival on Monday, the streaming giant announced the voice cast for its upcoming dark animated anthology series, which centers on a house and the stories three tenants who live there. Carter will voice Jen, "an eccentric tenant" in Chapter Three of the series alongside Game of Thrones' Paul Kaye as Jen's "spiritual friend," Cosmos, Defending The Guilty's Will Sharpe as "sensitive young artist and tenant" Elias, and Enola Holmes star Susan Wokoma as Rosa, "the landlady determined to restore the house to its former glory." Chapter One's voice cast, meanwhile, includes Claudie Blakley, Matthew Goode, Mia Goth, Mark Heap, Miranda Richardson, Josh McGuire, and Stephanie Cole, with Jarvis Cocker, Yvonne Lombard, and Dizzee Rascal making up the Chapter Two voice cast.

"The characters in The House, albeit in different ways, are all trying to make sense of the world and their place within it. It’s about their flawed attempt to conform to an idea of who they think they are or who they think they ought to be," producer Charlotte Bavasso said of the series, according to Deadline. "And whether they manage to break free or not. We couldn’t have dreamt of a better cast: they all embraced the heart of those existentialist comedies and the uniquely caustic sense of humour of our visionary filmmakers and writer in spectacular ways."

The House will mark one of Carter's first roles since she stepped out of the shoes of Princess Margaret. The actress first joined the popular Netflix series in 2019's Season 3, portraying Queen Elizabeth's younger sister. She took over the role from Vanessa Kirby, who starred as Margaret in Seasons 1 and 2. Carter's portrayal of Margaret earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Due to the nature of The Crown, which covers a full decade of the queen's reign each season, the cast changes every two seasons. Netflix announced in July 2020 that Manville would be taking over the role from Carter for the final two seasons. At the time, Manville said that she "could not be happier" to be joining the cast of the popular historical drama and added that she is taking over for "two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down." The first four seasons of The Crown are a available for streaming on Netflix. Filming on Season 5 is set to begin this summer.