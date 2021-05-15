'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' Reboot Looks Totally Different, and Fans Are Weighing In

Fans finally got their first look at Netflix's He-Man: Masters of the Universe revival this week, and not everyone loved what they saw. Teaser images from the show reveal a new animation style with far more detail and a different style. While many are excited to see the show taken in a new direction, others worry that changes will not serve their beloved franchise well.

Netflix revealed images from Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Thursday, along with the show's premiere date — July 23. It's hard to tell from the still images but according to a report by Deadline, the show will be animated in a CG style, which is unpopular with many classic animation fans. Filmmaker Kevin Smith serves as showrunner on this series, and he said that it would pick up immediately after the last episode of the original series. That means it starts after a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, with Eternia fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull scattered.

The Power Returns! Sneak peek of @Mattel Masters of the Universe: Part 1. Premiering July 23 only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/oOQZpwwCxI — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 13, 2021

The show has a promising voice cast, including Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Chris Wood as Prince Adam/He-Man and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, who drives much of the action in the beginning. It also stars Lena Headey, Liam Cunningham, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Henry Rollins, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, Jason Mewes, Phil LaMarr, Tony Todd, Cree Summer, Kevin Michael Richardson and Kevin Conroy.



Masters of the Universe: Revelation hits Netflix on Friday, July 23. Here is a look at the first teaser images and what fans had to say about them.