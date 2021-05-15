'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' Reboot Looks Totally Different, and Fans Are Weighing In
Fans finally got their first look at Netflix's He-Man: Masters of the Universe revival this week, and not everyone loved what they saw. Teaser images from the show reveal a new animation style with far more detail and a different style. While many are excited to see the show taken in a new direction, others worry that changes will not serve their beloved franchise well.
Netflix revealed images from Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Thursday, along with the show's premiere date — July 23. It's hard to tell from the still images but according to a report by Deadline, the show will be animated in a CG style, which is unpopular with many classic animation fans. Filmmaker Kevin Smith serves as showrunner on this series, and he said that it would pick up immediately after the last episode of the original series. That means it starts after a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, with Eternia fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull scattered.
The Power Returns! Sneak peek of @Mattel Masters of the Universe: Part 1. Premiering July 23 only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/oOQZpwwCxI— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 13, 2021
The show has a promising voice cast, including Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Chris Wood as Prince Adam/He-Man and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, who drives much of the action in the beginning. It also stars Lena Headey, Liam Cunningham, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Henry Rollins, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, Jason Mewes, Phil LaMarr, Tony Todd, Cree Summer, Kevin Michael Richardson and Kevin Conroy.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation hits Netflix on Friday, July 23. Here is a look at the first teaser images and what fans had to say about them.
Poor Imitation
Sorry, but I'm a kid of the 80s - you just can't beat the original He-man, She-Ra and Thundercats shows.
Today's lacking efforts are a poor imitation 😡🥱— ComicBookGuy74 (@ComicBookMan8) May 13, 2021
Some classic animation fans have already made up their minds about this reboot, in some cases judging it based on the other, similar revivals that have come from Netflix so far.
Epic
This series is gonna be epic!— Josh❤️ Mortal Kombat & TFATWS #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) May 13, 2021
Others were more positive, feeling that the increased budget compared to the original series would serve the scope of the franchise well.
Style
Was not expecting Anime Eyes Orko.— The Blah The (@thebobthe) May 13, 2021
Fans debated whether the animation was qualitatively "better" than the original cartoon, or if it had a distinct new style in addition to new technology. Some compared it to Japanese anime.
'Nit-Picking'
That's Roboto. pic.twitter.com/2iOzwEpnQP— Lunar Archivist (@LunarArchivist) May 13, 2021
Many fans were self-aware in their dissections of these screen shots, admitting that it was not enough to make up their minds about the show on yet. Still, they couldn't help analyzing details and sharing observations.
She-Ra
more she-ra, bestie, please pic.twitter.com/wLQB5avz9o— she-ra movie when? (@sheramoviewhen) May 13, 2021
This revival called to mind the short-lived She-Ra revival on Netflix for many fans, who were still bitter about its swift cancellation.
Transformation
Ok small detail i love and wanna point out: I love that this show does what the early 2000's version did and made his two forms different. The classic cartoon always confused me as a kid as He-Man and Prince Adam looked so much alike. So I'm glad that they're going this rout. pic.twitter.com/w6WPyGvH6R— Brian (@Ixbran) May 13, 2021
Yeah so it makes PERFECT sense he's a puny runty kid after coming back from space lol...— DJ Ritty (@The_Ritty) May 13, 2021
Fans also praised the depiction of Prince Adam's transformation in size when he becomes He-Man, feeling that this makes more sense than the original series. They approved of this retcon but couldn't resist commenting on it.
Rating
Trust me. It doesn't need to be R rated. I'd still watch it if it was but we have enough R rated cartoons to enjoy.— TJ (@timtheclassic1) May 13, 2021
Finally, many fans are eager to see the rating attached to this series to determine how dark its themes will be. Some debated whether the show should be appropriate for children or if it should play to its nostalgic adult audience.