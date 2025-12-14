While Netflix’s Christmas movies aren’t exactly dominating that service’s respective film chart right now, HBO Max’s holiday catalog is blowing up.

The Warner-Bros.-Discovery-backed streaming service currently has the licenses to some of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, and its a go-to spot for holiday cheer in 2025.

Continue on to see the HBO Max top Christmas movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Dec. 14, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. The Family McMullen

Official Synopsis: “This sequel to the 1995 indie hit The Brothers McMullen tracks the romantic entanglements of Barry McMullen and his 20-something kids.”

4. The Polar Express

Official Synopsis: “On Christmas Eve, a boy embarks on a magical adventure aboard the Polar Express, where he will rediscover his Christmas spirit.”

3. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Official Synopsis: “Clark Griswold’s efforts to have a good old-fashioned family Christmas take a turn for the worse in this holiday classic.”

2. Christmas With the Kranks

Official Synopsis: “Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis play a couple who, after deciding to ignore the holiday festivities, must set up a last-minute Christmas.”

1. Elf

Official Synopsis: “As a baby, Buddy is whisked off to the North Pole and raised as an elf. A misfit in his family, Buddy heads to his birthplace to seek out his roots.”