There is a load of star power on the Netflix top movie chart this weekend — and a touch of Christmas.

Netflix’s latest holiday hit goes up against some A-list opponents for the battle for movie-watchers’ time.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Dec. 13, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

4. Jay Kelly

Official Synopsis: “Jay Kelly, the new film from Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach, follows famous movie actor, Jay Kelly (George Clooney), as he embarks on a journey of self discovery confronting both his past and present, accompanied by his devoted manager Ron (Adam Sandler).”

3. The Hustle

Official Synopsis: “Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.”

2. My Secret Santa

Official Synopsis: “A vivacious single mom in need of a job decides to disguise herself as a man in order to get hired as the seasonal Santa at a luxury ski resort. But when she starts to fall in love with the hotel manager, complications develop that could ruin everything.”

1. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Official Synopsis: “Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet.”