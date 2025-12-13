Despite Christmas nearing, Netflix watchers don’t seem to have the biggest appetite for the service’s Christmas movie catalog.

Despite one film for adults, the rest of our top holiday titles at the moment come from the family-friendly chart in the For Kids section.

Continue on to see the Netflix top Christmas movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (Dec. 13, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

4. The Christmas Chronicles 2

Official Synopsis: “It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).”

3. That Christmas

Official Synopsis: “Based on the charming trilogy of children’s books by beloved multi award-winning writer/director Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, Yesterday), That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!”

2. The Christmas Chronicles

Official Synopsis: “The Christmas Chronicles tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.”

1. My Secret Santa

Official Synopsis: “A vivacious single mom in need of a job decides to disguise herself as a man in order to get hired as the seasonal Santa at a luxury ski resort. But when she starts to fall in love with the hotel manager, complications develop that could ruin everything.”