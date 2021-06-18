HBO Max Users Confused Over 'Integration Test' Email: Here's What Happened

HBO Max subscribers received a strange email on Thursday that left many wondering what was going on. It appears almost everyone was sent a test email by accident, giving everyone a peek behind the curtain. Thankfully, it appears that there is nothing nefarious behind the email and it was simply a mistake.

The email had "Integration Test Email #1" in the subject. "This template is used by integration tests only," reads the body of the email. There were no images or attachments to the email. Considering there are so many reports of data breaches, that could be anyone's first thought, but it does not appear to be the issue. HBO Max's internal testing and customer email lists may have simply overlapped, so the internal email was sent to customers, Streaming Clarity suspects.

So what is an integration test? While many on Twitter users had jokes at the ready, it is "defined as a type of software testing carried out in an integrated hardware and software environment to verify the behavior of the complete system," according to Guru99. "It is testing conducted on a complete, integrated system to evaluate the system's compliance with its specified requirement," the site continues. Scroll on for a look at some of the jokes going around on Twitter.