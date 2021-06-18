HBO Max Users Confused Over 'Integration Test' Email: Here's What Happened
HBO Max subscribers received a strange email on Thursday that left many wondering what was going on. It appears almost everyone was sent a test email by accident, giving everyone a peek behind the curtain. Thankfully, it appears that there is nothing nefarious behind the email and it was simply a mistake.
The email had "Integration Test Email #1" in the subject. "This template is used by integration tests only," reads the body of the email. There were no images or attachments to the email. Considering there are so many reports of data breaches, that could be anyone's first thought, but it does not appear to be the issue. HBO Max's internal testing and customer email lists may have simply overlapped, so the internal email was sent to customers, Streaming Clarity suspects.
So what is an integration test? While many on Twitter users had jokes at the ready, it is "defined as a type of software testing carried out in an integrated hardware and software environment to verify the behavior of the complete system," according to Guru99. "It is testing conducted on a complete, integrated system to evaluate the system's compliance with its specified requirement," the site continues. Scroll on for a look at some of the jokes going around on Twitter.
"Lol if it turns out the HBO Max email goof is a stunt for a new show called Integration Test Email then congrats to the marketing team," SocialProof Security CEO Rachel Tobac tweeted. "In all seriousness, though hugs to the soul whose having a tough night because of this goof — I promise you’ll bounce back... we’ve all made mistakes, this will make quite the story one day."
Tobac later noted that some criminals might try to mimic the email and urged subscribers to be on the lookout for that. "Also from a social engineering perspective, there's prob some criminals out there trying phishing emails on the tails of this goof like 'HBO Max Integration Test #2: click here to unsubscribe from these emails,'" she wrote. "Heads up so your family & friends know to expect it + don't click."
Saw Integration Test Email trending and thought he died pic.twitter.com/Bw1zILAbdo— Jada 😏 (@squiliamfancy) June 18, 2021
"There are two types of people. Those who got the HBO Max integration test email, and mooches," one person joked. "And the third type: people who somehow got the email without having an HBO Max account, like me," one person wrote.
As a digital strategist, I’ve made plenty of mistakes when sending out mass emails. It sucks.
But having that mistake go viral – and become a meme – would be mortifying.
Pour one out for the HBO staffer who hit send on the Integration Test Email tonight. RIP pic.twitter.com/J89pg5VZ97— Aneta Molenda (@AnetaMolenda) June 18, 2021
"I would rather send Integration Test Email #1 than accidentally alert Hawaii that there is an incoming ballistic missile," one person wrote, referring to the infamous Hawaii mistake.
HBO Max keeps hitting with these exciting shows! I can't wait to watch Integration Test Email !!!! pic.twitter.com/APy0NqXc2P— Lawrence Krubner (@krubner) June 18, 2021
"The difference between HBO Go and HBO Max is that HBO Max includes every season Integration Test Email #1," one person joked. "I think everyone who got this is about to be saved from the simulation," another wrote.
Me waiting for Integration Test Email #2. pic.twitter.com/FfWrorUfW4— Mitchell Hashimoto (@mitchellh) June 18, 2021
"Dear @hbomax @HBO I can't wait for your Integration Test Email #2... #1 was a success. Also, I love this template, simple and right to the point," one person wrote. "Can't wait to see what happens in Integration Test Email #2," another commented.
Hoping the Integration Test Email #1 I just got from @hbomax is somehow the first step in extremely clever viral marketing for #Peacemaker. 🕊️🔫☮️— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 18, 2021
"I just want to give Integration Test Email #1 employee at HBO Max a big hug. We've all had this day," another wrote. "Release the next episode of Integration Test Email you cowards," one Twitter user wrote.