HBO Max Offers New Look at ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff, ‘Westworld’ and John Cena’s ‘Peacemaker’ Series

HBO Max is giving subscribers an extended look at what the streamer has coming up in 2022, from first looks of returning series like Season 4 of Westworld to hotly-anticipated titles like Peacemaker and Game of Thrones prequel series House of Dragon. The streaming service dropped a 2-minute teaser Wednesday featuring brief glances at many of the titles, giving fans plenty to look forward to in the new year.

In January, HBO Max is dropping Peacemaker, a new series from director James Gunn following John Cena’s character first introduced to audiences in The Suicide Squad. Cena’s antihero Peacemaker has been described as a “compellingly vainglorious” man who will stop at nothing to preserve peace, even if it means getting violent along the way.

https://youtu.be/YRA9sw0SkPs

The preview also shows a preview of House of the Dragon, the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff following House Targaryen 200 years prior to the events of the original series. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book, the author confirmed there will be plenty of dragon action in an episode of The Stuff Dreams are Made Of podcast with showrunner Ryan J. Condal.

“The show will not concern White Walkers or even an existential threat to humanity, but that does not mean the stakes will be low,” he said. “The series is about a civil war between two factions of House Targaryen, both of whom have dragons on their side. This means that the country will be engulfed in war once again, and this time the dragons will be pitted against each other.”

Also included in the HBO Max spot were looks at Our Flag Means Death, a pirate comedy featuring Taika Waititi as Blackbeard; DMZ, a comic book adaptation which has a pilot directed by Oscar-nominee Ava DuVernay; and We Own This City, a new crime drama from The Wire’s David Simon and George Pelecanos. There were also glimpses at new HBO Max Originals including Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Julia, Love & Death, The Gilded Age, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and The White House Plumbers. Returning series such as Westworld, His Dark Materials, The Nevers, The Flight Attendant and Raised by Wolves also were included.