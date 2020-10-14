Amazon Prime Day 2020: Non-Roku TVs You Can Stream HBO Max On

✖

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is upon us, and for all the HBO Max watchers out there, Amazon has some great deals on non-Roku TVs with access to the streaming service. First off, however, you'll want to make sure you are a Prime member, as the deals are only available to subscribers. Luckily, there are great deals year-round with Amazon Prime, including free two-day shipping on orders.

Roku users have voiced their concerns with the fact that they are unable to stream HBO Max with their Roku devices, leaving them with limited options. According to Screen Rant, the only TVs that support the HBO Max app are Samsung smart TVs. Additionally, it is important to note that this only applies to the 2016 and newer models. However, the HBO Max app is available to download on PlayStation and Xbox stores, which means that subscribers who have one of these consoles could stream the service on any TV compatible with them. Furthermore, Google Chromecast users can also cast the HBO Max app, and would be able to stream on any compatible TV as well.

It's important to keep in mind that Prime Day is not just one day this year. While there were Prime Day deals on Tuesday, the deals will carry on through Wednesday. Keep an eye out for deals that might be a good fit for you, and check out the below deals in the meantime!

This 50-inch Samsung QLED TV is the lowest priced deal that Amazon is offering on the brand's TVs at this time, and coming in at just under $1000, it's definitely still pricey. The picture quality is phenomenal, as it features an intelligent 4K processor, and Quantum Dot technology. Additionally, it features Object Tracking Sound. View more details on Amazon here.

Coming in at $372, a cheaper option for being able to stream HBO Max is a Sony PlayStation 4. With the added benefit of being able to access other streaming apps, such as Netflix and Hulu — as well as the ability to play countless great video games — this could be a good option for some buyers. Please note: This is not a Prime Day Deal, just a coincidental markdown from its typical $399 price point. View more details on Amazon here.

Like the PS4, the Xbox One also allows users the chance to stream HBO Max through an official app. It also provides access to other streaming apps, as well, and lots of great video games. Coming in at $299.99, it's also a slightly cheaper option than the PS4. Though this is not a Prime Day deal, it's still a more affordable option than purchasing a new TV. View more details on Amazon here.

Lastly, for streamers who just want their HBO Max the easiest way possible, there is the Google Chromecast. For $29.99, this device plugs into your TV and gives the ability to cast streaming apps from your phone right to the screen. Although it's not a Prime Day deal, it's much more affordable than purchasing a new smart TV. View more details on Amazon here.

