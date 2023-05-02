HBO Max: Top 10 Must-See Classic Movies That Just Left

Nearly 200 movies just left HBO Max at the end of April 2023, with the bloodbath already being felt. Even though Warner Bros. Discovery celebrated the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Pictures, dozens of movies from the company's film library disappeared on Sunday, April 30. Legendary films like The Adventures of Robin Hood and modern classics like Harrison Ford's The Fugitive are no longer on the soon-to-be-renamed HBO Max. Warner Bros. Discovery began removing original HBO and HBO Max content last summer, as the company sought to cut costs. Many of these shows were then licensed to the Roku Channel, where they will join dozens of Discovery shows on 24-hour, non-stop, and free linear streaming channels. One of the channels will be devoted to movies from the '70s, '80s and '90s, which is where some of these departing movies could end up. Sadly, none of these channels are devoted to any movies more than 50 years old. These movies could resurface on other streaming platforms, but we doubt Netflix wants the Astaire-Rodgers movie Shall We Dance or the 1949 version of Little Women. Here's a look at 10 classics that left HBO Max at the end of April. Many of these movies are still available to rent or own on digital platforms, or on DVD and Blu-ray.

'Purple Rain' (and 'Graffiti Bridge') Few musicians are as associated with Warner Bros. as Prince. Purple Rain remains one of the great music films of the 1980s, with arguably the greatest soundtrack created by a single artist outside of The Beatles' movies. Prince's sequel, Graffiti Bridge, isn't anywhere near as great as Purple Rain, but the music is still awesome. (HBO Max has also periodically had Prince's wonderfully weird Under the Cherry Moon available in the past, but it's already disappeared.) prevnext

'A Star Is Born' (the 1954 and 1976 versions) Three of the four versions of A Star Is Born were available on HBO Max, including Judy Garland's iconic 1954 version. The Barbra Streisand version from 1976 is also worth checking out, simply because nobody sings like Streisand. The 2018 take starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga is now the only one available on the platform. (The first film from 1937 is in the public domain and available to stream on YouTube.) prevnext

'The Fugitive' The Fugitive was a monster hit in 1993 and features wonderful performances from Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones. It's one of the best-loved film adaptations of a television show. Jones won an Oscar for his role, which he reprised in the 1998 spinoff U.S. Marshals (which also left HBO Max on April 30). prevnext

'The Treasure of the Sierra Madre' Humphrey Bogart is one of the few classic movie stars everyone still recognizes, thanks in part to Casablanca. However, he gives his best performance in John Huston's 1948 classic The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. It's a dusty, dirty tale of human ambition and greed gone awry. Huston won Oscars for his screenplay and directing. His father, Walter Huston, won Best Supporting Actor. (Huston remains the only person to direct his father and daughter in Oscar-winning roles. Angelica Huston won Best Supporting Actress for Prizzi's Honor.) This is one of the greatest movies ever made, so the fact that it is unavailable to stream anywhere is heartbreaking. prevnext

'What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?' What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? is one of the great psychological horror movies that continues to fascinate decades after it hit theaters in 1962. It is considered a cult classic today, but it was a huge hit by 1962 standards. Joan Crawford and Bette Davis' real-life rivalry made it a must-see movie. Ryan Murphy turned the backstage drama into the first season of his Feud series. prevnext

'Confessions of a Nazi Spy' Before Warner Archive released Confessions of a Nazi Spy on Blu-ray, the movie surfaced on HBO Max and it couldn't have come at a better time. Warner Bros. should be celebrating the fact that it made the first explicitly anti-Nazi movie in Hollywood, not taking the movie off the streaming platform. Featuring a powerhouse performance from Edward G. Robinson, the movie dramatizes FBI officer Leon G. Turrou's real investigation of Nazi spy rings. In response to the movie, Adolf Hitler banned all Warner Bros. movies from being released in Germany. prevnext

'The Adventures of Robin Hood' A few years before he directed Casablanca, Michael Curtiz directed The Adventures of Robin Hood, one of the first Technicolor adventure blockbusters. It remains as exhilarating and fun as it was the day it opened in 1938. One of the many great aspects of the film is Erich Wolfgang Korngold's stirring Oscar-winning score. prevnext

'Citizen Kane' Citizen Kane is no longer streaming on HBO Max. If you've never seen it, you should still check out why it's the most influential movie ever made. The film was made at RKO, but it is now owned by Warner Bros. Discovery thanks to Turner's acquisition of the RKO library during the 1980s. (It's always been interesting that Netflix never tried to get streaming rights to Citizen Kane while David Fincher made Mank, a movie about co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz, for them. Now with Netflix's DVD-by-mail service being shut down soon, there will be no way to access the movie that inspired Mank through Netflix.) prevnext

'The Music Man' The Music Man was one of the many classic musicals you could now find on HBO Max before it disappeared. You might have these songs engrained in your brain or seen too many school productions, but there's nothing as great as seeing Robert Preston as Harold Hill. It still doesn't make sense how he didn't get an Oscar nomination. (Of course, he couldn't possibly beat To Kill A Mockingbird star Gregory Peck, but he was still snubbed!) prevnext

Risky Business Risky Business, like The Fugitive, is another modern classic that Warner Bros. Discovery let leave HBO Max. It is more likely to show up on another streaming service than some of the others on this list though. Tom Cruise's performance in Risky Business was his breakthrough. Risky Business is like watching a star being born in 99 minutes. prevnext