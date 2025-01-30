HBO Makes Changes to Max Streaming Platform

HBO has unveiled a new look for its Max streaming service, featuring a revamped navigation menu. The update, which is gradually being rolled out to subscribers worldwide, promises to make finding your favorite shows and movies easier while also highlighting fresh arrivals and soon-to-be-departing titles.

The most noticeable change in the Max app for smart TVs and streaming devices is the relocation of the top navigation bar. Previously, Max’s homepage featured tabs along the top of the screen, including Home, Series, Movies, HBO, B/R Sports, and News.

There was also an abbreviated pop-out menu on the left side with options like Search, Home, and My Stuff. The update consolidates all of these buttons into a new left-side menu, simplifying the interface by putting both menu options in a single place.

Within the new left-side menu, subscribers will find familiar categories like Series, Movies, HBO, Sports, and News, alongside two new additions: What’s New and Categories. The What’s New page showcases the latest releases, upcoming titles, and content that will be leaving the platform. This allows users to easily discover new content and catch titles before they expire. The Categories page offers a collection of content organized by themes, genres, and brands, making it a convenient way to browse the Max catalog.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, the company behind Max, these changes are meant to help viewers explore the Max catalog and edit their preferences in a more intuitive manner. The cleaner interface also provides more room for content previews at the top, suggesting Max plans to expand its usage of trailers to help users preview new offerings.

The revamped Max interface bears similarities to recent updates made by rival streaming service Netflix. However, while Netflix shifted its browsing options from the left side of the screen to the top, Max has done the opposite by moving its top menu options to the left side.

As with any major platform update, the rollout of Max’s new user experience will be a gradual process. Max users across the globe may not see the changes immediately and will need to keep checking back and updating their app on various devices until the new version is available to them.

Max noted in a shared release that “it will take some time to reach a subset of users first and eventually expand to the full customer base on connected TV devices around the world and wherever the streaming service is available.” The company also stated that the design might be “slightly modified across regions to fit local needs.”

The update to Max’s interface is part of an ongoing trend among streaming services to optimize their user experience. By making it easier for subscribers to find and discover content they want to watch, platforms aim to increase user engagement and satisfaction, leading to higher retention rates. As the streaming market becomes increasingly competitive, UX improvements like intuitive navigation, personalized recommendations, and attractive content previews will play a key role in attracting and keeping subscribers.