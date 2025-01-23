Everything Coming to Max in February 2025

Max has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers this February. As it makes a few final additions in January, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming serving just unveiled the complete list of movies, TV shows, and originals set to make their way to its lineup throughout the coming month.
Next month, Max will take subscribers to Thailand for The White Lotus. The hit comedy drama is set to return for its third outing on Feb. 16, this season seeing the return of Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda and also starring Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Walton Goggins, among others. The February Max lineup also includes new episodes of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, the documentary series The Takedown: American Aryans, and Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XXI. The roster of content also features a lineup of films, including Deepwater Horizon, Final Destination, 1949’s Little Women, Taxi Driver, The Color Purple, The Notebook, as well as Sara Bareilles’ Broadway hit Waitress: The Musical and A24’s romantic drama We Live in Time, starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.
Videos by PopCulture.com
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).
Feb. 1
42
Accidentally Brave
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Brian Banks
Cabin in the Sky
Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 114 (B/R)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Deepwater Horizon
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
Dredd (2012)
Duplicity
Entertainment (2015)
Experimenter
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Ivanhoe
Jackie
Jezebel
Jupiter’s Darling
Just Mercy
King Solomon’s Mines
Kitty Foyle
Kusama: Infinity
Lady Be Good
Lassie Come Home
Life Partners
Lili
Little Women (1949)
Love & Basketball
Mad Money
Malcolm X
Mary of Scotland
Massacre
Mechanic: Resurrection
Mildred Pierce (1945)
Mister Roberts
Mr. Church
Mrs. Miniver
Neptune’s Daughter
Noma: My Perfect Storm
One Way Passage
Safe in Hell
Shadow on the Wall
Skate Kitchen
Skiptrace
Sleepwalking
Speed
Story of Louis Pasteur
Support the Girls
Take Out
Taxi Driver
The Bank Job
The Color Purple (1985)
The Conjuring
The Guilty
The Harvey Girls
The Host
The Last Circus
The Last Days on Mars
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Life of Emile Zola
The Lost Patrol
The Notebook
The Picture of Dorian Gray
The Search
The Tall Target
The Wave
The Window
The Woman in Red
They Were Expendable
Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo
Traitor
Unknown
Vacation from Marriage
Waitress
Watch on the Rhine
We Are the Best!
Feb. 2
The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 122 (B/R)
We Baby Bears, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)
Feb. 3
90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)
Common Side Effects, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
Dog Detectives, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Very Scary Lovers (ID)
Feb. 4
Celebrity IOU, Season 9 (HGTV)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 3 (CNN Originals)
Feb. 6
Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1B (Discovery)
Izzy Does It, Season 1 (HGTV)
The Takedown: American Aryans (Max Original)
Feb. 7
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1A
How I Left the Opus Dei (El Minuto Heroico: Yo También Dejé El Opus Dei) (Max Original)
We Live in Time (A24)
Feb. 8
Luther Vandross: Never Too Much (CNN Films)
Feb. 9
Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff (Animal Planet)
Puppy Bowl XXI (Animal Planet)
Feb. 11
Central Intelligence
Central Intelligence: Extended Edition
Father Stu
Feb. 12
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 37 (Food Network)
Feb. 13
Home Sweet Rome, Season 1B (Max Original)
Feb. 14
Silly Sundays, Season 1A
Waitress: The Musical
Feb. 16
Have I Got News for You, Season 2 (CNN Originals)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 12 (HBO Original)
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 9 (OWN)
Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story
The White Lotus, Season 3 (HBO Original)
Feb. 17
90 Day Fiance, Season 11 (TLC)
Evil Lives Here, Season 17 (ID)
Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
Watchmen: Chapter II (2025)
Feb. 18
We Beat The Dream Team (TNT & HBO Original)
Feb. 19
Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 3 (ID)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 7A (Discovery)
Renovation Aloha, Season 2 (HGTV)
Feb. 20
Bea’s Block, Season 1B (Max Original)
Feb. 21
Elevation (2024)
Feb. 22
House Hunters Renovation, Season 18 (HGTV)
Feb. 24
End of Watch
Homestead Rescue, Season 12 (Discovery)
Feb. 25
Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest (HBO Original)
Wipeout, Season 2B (TBS)
Feb. 27
Cóyotl: Hero and Beast (Cóyotl: Héroe y Bestia), Season 1 (Max Original)
Feb. 28
Christina on the Coast, Season 6B (HGTV)
Morbius
Toad and Friends, Season 1A