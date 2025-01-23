Everything Coming to Max in February 2025

Max has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers this February. As it makes a few final additions in January, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming serving just unveiled the complete list of movies, TV shows, and originals set to make their way to its lineup throughout the coming month.

Next month, Max will take subscribers to Thailand for The White Lotus. The hit comedy drama is set to return for its third outing on Feb. 16, this season seeing the return of Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda and also starring Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Walton Goggins, among others. The February Max lineup also includes new episodes of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, the documentary series The Takedown: American Aryans, and Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XXI. The roster of content also features a lineup of films, including Deepwater Horizon, Final Destination, 1949’s Little Women, Taxi Driver, The Color Purple, The Notebook, as well as Sara Bareilles’ Broadway hit Waitress: The Musical and A24’s romantic drama We Live in Time, starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).

Feb. 1

42

Accidentally Brave

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Brian Banks

Cabin in the Sky

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 114 (B/R)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Deepwater Horizon

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Dredd (2012)

Duplicity

Entertainment (2015)

Experimenter

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Ivanhoe

Jackie

Jezebel

Jupiter’s Darling

Just Mercy

King Solomon’s Mines

Kitty Foyle

Kusama: Infinity

Lady Be Good

Lassie Come Home

Life Partners

Lili

Little Women (1949)

Love & Basketball

Mad Money

Malcolm X

Mary of Scotland

Massacre

Mechanic: Resurrection

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mister Roberts

Mr. Church

Mrs. Miniver

Neptune’s Daughter

Noma: My Perfect Storm

One Way Passage

Safe in Hell

Shadow on the Wall

Skate Kitchen

Skiptrace

Sleepwalking

Speed

Story of Louis Pasteur

Support the Girls

Take Out

Taxi Driver

The Bank Job

The Color Purple (1985)

The Conjuring

The Guilty

The Harvey Girls

The Host

The Last Circus

The Last Days on Mars

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Life of Emile Zola

The Lost Patrol

The Notebook

The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Search

The Tall Target

The Wave

The Window

The Woman in Red

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

Traitor

Unknown

Vacation from Marriage

Waitress

Watch on the Rhine

We Are the Best!

Feb. 2

The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 122 (B/R)

We Baby Bears, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

Feb. 3

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)

Common Side Effects, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Dog Detectives, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Very Scary Lovers (ID)

Feb. 4

Celebrity IOU, Season 9 (HGTV)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 3 (CNN Originals)

Feb. 6

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1B (Discovery)

Izzy Does It, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Takedown: American Aryans (Max Original)

Feb. 7

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1A

How I Left the Opus Dei (El Minuto Heroico: Yo También Dejé El Opus Dei) (Max Original)

We Live in Time (A24)

Feb. 8

Luther Vandross: Never Too Much (CNN Films)

Feb. 9

Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XXI (Animal Planet)

Feb. 11

Central Intelligence

Central Intelligence: Extended Edition

Father Stu

Feb. 12

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 37 (Food Network)

Feb. 13

Home Sweet Rome, Season 1B (Max Original)

Feb. 14

Silly Sundays, Season 1A

Waitress: The Musical

Feb. 16

Have I Got News for You, Season 2 (CNN Originals)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 12 (HBO Original)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 9 (OWN)

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

The White Lotus, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Feb. 17

90 Day Fiance, Season 11 (TLC)

Evil Lives Here, Season 17 (ID)

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

Watchmen: Chapter II (2025)

Feb. 18

We Beat The Dream Team (TNT & HBO Original)

Feb. 19

Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 3 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 7A (Discovery)

Renovation Aloha, Season 2 (HGTV)

Feb. 20

Bea’s Block, Season 1B (Max Original)

Feb. 21

Elevation (2024)

Feb. 22

House Hunters Renovation, Season 18 (HGTV)

Feb. 24

End of Watch

Homestead Rescue, Season 12 (Discovery)

Feb. 25

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest (HBO Original)

Wipeout, Season 2B (TBS)

Feb. 27

Cóyotl: Hero and Beast (Cóyotl: Héroe y Bestia), Season 1 (Max Original)

Feb. 28

Christina on the Coast, Season 6B (HGTV)

Morbius

Toad and Friends, Season 1A