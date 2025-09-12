‘Hazbin Hotel’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Revealed

It’s almost time to check back into Hazbin Hotel.

The second season of Prime Video’s adult animated musical series is set to premiere on Oct. 29 and the streamer has released the first teaser trailer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Season 2, following Charlie’s victory against Heaven’s army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realize they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalize on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as ‘The Vees.’”

Play video

“Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel’s goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven placing themselves at the top,” the official logline continues. “Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious’ redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.”

In the trailer above, Vox’s dark rise to power against Charlie Morningstar and her hotel’s mission is teased. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 29 through Nov. 19. Hazbin Hotel premiered in January 2024, but Season 2 was already confirmed the previous September. Additionally, in July 2024, Prime Video announced that a third and fourth season were on the way.

Courtesy of Prime

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel stars Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, and Amir Talai. Medrano initially began funding her work on Hazbin Hotel via Patreon in 2019, with the pilot episode being released on YouTube in 2019. The following year, A24 picked it up to series, and Hazbin Hotel finally premiered on Prime Video in January 2024. With at least two more seasons on the way, it can be assumed that Season 2 will set up Season 3 in some way, but as of now, there’s no way of knowing.

With the season premiering right before Halloween, fans will surely be able to get into the mood by watching Hazbin Hotel, or its spinoff, Helluva Boss, which can be streamed on YouTube and now Prime Video. And knowing that there are two more seasons will definitely make the wait worth it once Season 2 wraps up in November. The first two episodes of Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 29 on Prime Video.