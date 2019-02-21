‘Haunting of Hill House’ Season 2 Teaser Reveals ‘Turn of the Screw’ Connection

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 will venture away from Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name in favor of another horror novel.

The popular Netflix original series, which was officially picked up for a second season on Thursday, will stick to its horror roots as it draws inspiration from Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw in its sophomore run.

The change of pace was first teased on The Haunting of Hill House‘s Twitter account, which shared a cryptic video in which a narrator read a short quote from the novel, and was later confirmed, with the series announcing the official Season 2 title: The Haunting of Bly Manor.

You guessed it. The HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, a new chapter in the Haunting series based on the works of Henry James, is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nvhRBEfH2E — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

“The terrace and the whole place, the lawn and the garden beyond it, all I could see of the park, were empty with a great emptiness,” the quote read in the video reads.

The Turn of the Screw, told from the perspective of an unnamed narrator listening to their friend read a manuscript, tells the story of a governess who is hired by a bachelor to watch over his niece and nephew at an old country mansion in England called Bly. Once there, however, the governess begins to suspect that the manor is haunted.

First appearing in serial format in Collier’s Weekly magazine (Jan. 27 – April 16, 1898), James’ novella has been adapted numerous times in radio drama, film, stage, and television, as well as a 1950 Broadway play and the 1961 film The Innocents.

Focusing on Jackson’s novel The Haunting of Hill House, Season 1 of the series had focused on the Crain family, who return to Hill House, the home they had spent a single summer in as children, following the death of a loved one, forcing them to confront the trauma and paranormal events of their childhood.

The change of scenery headed into Season 2 marks the first step in turning the popular series into an anthology, which Netflix is calling The Haunting anthology. However, it is not known if the Netflix original will continue in the same vain as fellow horror anthology series American Horror Story and maintain largely the same cast throughout seasons or if each season will feature new actors.

Season 1 of The Haunting of Hill House is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The Haunting of Bly Manor is scheduled to be released sometime in 2020.