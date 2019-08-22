‘The Haunting of Hill House’: Is Kate Siegel Coming Back for Season 2?

Is Kate Siegel returning for more hauntings? The Haunting of Hill House actress stoked the flames of rumors that she would be returning for the second season of the popular Netflix horror anthology, titled Bly Manor, after she took to Twitter to tease a big announcement on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The tweet, which was accompanied by a gif that read “Wait for it,” sparked theories that Siegel was hinting at a casting announcement for Bly Manor that would take place some point later in the day.

“The announce of you in Bly Manor? Yes, we’re waiting,” one person wrote.

“YOU HAVE TO BE IN BLY MANOR,” wrote another.

Siegel’s Season 1 character of Theodora Crain, who was able to sense people’s emotions simply by touching them, certainly left a mark on her. Along with discovering that she and husband Mike Flanagan, who directs the series, were expecting their second child together while in the midst of filming, she later revealed that she named the little girl after her onscreen counterpart.

“Today, Kate and I welcomed our daughter, Theodora Isabelle Irene Flanagan, into the world. Mom and baby are both fantastic, tired, and so, so happy,” Flanagan announced shortly after the birth.

Currently, no official announcement regarding Siegel’s casting in Season 2 has been made, though it wouldn’t exactly come as much of a surprise. So far, Hill House stars Victoria Pedretti, who portrayed Eleanor “Nellie” Crain, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played Luke Crain, have been confirmed to return, suggesting that The Haunting anthology will be following in a similar vein as American Horror Story, which largely uses the same cast members from season to season.

Based on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, Bly Manor will tell the story of a governess who is hired by a bachelor to watch over his niece and nephew at an old country mansion in England called Bly, which she becomes convinced is haunted.

Pedretti is set to take on the role of Dani, “a governess who takes care of two very unusual children,” while Jackson-Cohen will portray Peter, “a charming young man who lives at Bly.” So far, no other cast members for the upcoming season have been announced.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is expected to be released on Netflix in 2020. The Haunting of Hill House is available for streaming now.