‘Harry Potter’ Star Joins ‘Tomb Raider’ Series at Amazon

A Harry Potter star is joining the new Tomb Raider series.

According to Deadline, Jason Isaacs has been cast in Amazon MGM’s live-action series adaptation of the beloved video game franchise.

As of now, it’s unknown who Isaacs will be playing, but he’s joining Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner, who is set to portray Lara Croft. Additionally, Sigourney Weaver is also reportedly eying a role in the series. The new series will be based on the video game franchise and follow the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft. However, the plot is being kept under wraps.

Isaacs’ addition to Tomb Raider is welcome news after the series had a rocky start. Created, written, and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the project has been in the works since 2022. Amazon officially greenlit the show in May 2024, but after a variety of problems, including no approved scripts in two years, it seemed to be scrapped earlier this year. However, it was reported in September that production would be starting in January, with Amazon MGM Studios confirming Turner would be starring as the fan-favorite character.

Chloe Hodge is co-showrunning and executive producing alongside Jonathan Van Tulleken, who is also directing. Additional EPs include Crystal Dynamics; Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins via Wells Street Productions; Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson through Story Kitchen; Michael Scheel; and Legendary Television.

Isaacs is best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, as well as Colonel William Tavington in The Patriot, Jay Perry in Mass, John Godfrey in Operation Mincemeat, and, most recently, Timothy Ratliff in The White Lotus. Additional credits include Armageddon, Peter Pan, Cars 2, Abduction, Fury, Capital City, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Brotherhood, Star Wars Rebels, Star Trek: Discovery, The Great, and Archie.

Since production on Tomb Raider is beginning on Jan. 19, it can be assumed that more information on the show’s plot and additional cast will be revealed in the coming weeks. If anything, the series finally seems to be taking shape after months of being in limbo. Meanwhile, Tomb Raider is only one of many projects that Isaacs has in the works. According to his IMDb, he has an additional 11 projects in development, so he’s staying pretty busy.