Major Prime Video Show Back on Track After Cancellation Rumors

A major upcoming Prime Video show is coming back from the dead.

Following reports that the live-action Tomb Raider series has been scrapped, production is officially set to begin on Jan. 19, 2026, according to Variety.

The show, an adaptation of the popular video game franchise, was first announced in 2023, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced as the writer. Later that year, it struggled to find a showrunner, but Prime eventually gave it the greenlight in May 2024. Earlier this year, it was reported that the show would not be moving forward due to long delays on the script and other factors, but that seems to no longer be the case.

Additionally, Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that Sophie Turner will star as Lara Croft. The Game of Thrones star was previously reported to play the adventurer and archaeologist last year. Waller-Bridge serves as creator, writer, and executive producer alongside Chad Hodge. The two will be showrunners, while Jonathan van Tulleken is serving as director and EP.

“I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team,” Waller-Bridge said. “It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming…”

“I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft,” Turner added. “She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.”

The new Tomb Raider series was developed under a pact between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios. Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins executive produce via Wells Street Productions, alongside Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson of Story Kitchen; Michael Scheel; Hodge; van Tulleken; and Legendary Television. The series is produced by Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM Studios.

“Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. “We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life, who is defined by her courage, strength, and unshakable resolve. Led by the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this series will honor the beloved ‘Tomb Raider’ legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”