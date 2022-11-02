'The Handmaid's Tale' Fans in Tears Over Major Revelation About Hannah

The Handmaid's Tale viewers have been left in tears on more than just one occasion, but it was a heartbreaking moment in the most recent episode of Season 5 that really tugged at the heartstrings. As June continued her fight against Gilead and continued her efforts to bring her daughter to safety, the Hulu original series made a major revelation about Hannah. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, Episode 9, "Allegiance."

Picking up shortly after the events of "Motherhood," the penultimate episode of Season 5 documented the raid on Gilead by U.S. forces and the aftermath of its failure to rescue any of the 30 girls at the Wives' School. Switching back and forth between the command center where her mother and father watched the events unfold and the Wives School, located in Colorado Springs, a short scene focused exclusively on Hannah. Ripped from her mother's arms as Gilead took control and living under the name of Agnes for several years now, it was revealed that "Agnes" hasn't forgotten where she comes from and even has a bit of June's rebellious streak. In the scene, as the other girls in her school go to sleep, Agnes pulls out a picture book and flips to the end, where she has placed one of her drawings, and in the secrecy of her sleeping area, she writes her name, "Hannah."

The moment not only went to show that Hannah is willing and has defied Gilead and its role the society places on girls, but that she also remembers where she came from and who she is. The moment sparked plenty of reactions from tearful viewers.