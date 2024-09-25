'Hamilton' Star Daveed Diggs Joins 'The Boys'

Daveed Diggs is joining The Boys. Deadline reports that the Hamilton star has landed a series regular role for the upcoming fifth and final season of the Prime Video superhero series. As of now, details surrounding his character are being kept under wraps, but it's likely more information will be revealed closer to the season.

It was announced in June that The Boys would be ending after Season 5. Based on The New York Times' best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series was created by Eric Kripke. It follows a group of superpowered individuals controlled by the Vought corporation who abuse their powers for personal gain. With Diggs joining, there is no telling if he will be a villain or a hero, or perhaps both. It should be fun to see how it goes down.

Diggs is best known for originating the roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Jefferson in Hamilton, for which he won the Tony for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical in 2016. That same year, he and the main cast won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Aside from Hamilton, Diggs can also be seen in TNT and AMC's Snowpiercer, Nickel Boys, Star Trek: Prodigy, Blindspotting, The Little Mermaid live-action film, and more. Now that he's adding The Boys to his growing filmography, he can further show off his acting range.

As of now, The Boys Season 5 does not have a premiere date, but Season 4 only came to an end in July. There has been a two-year wait between almost every season, except between Season 1 and Season 2, where it was just over a year. Not much is known about the final season, but Kripke told Total Film there's no guarantee "of who's gonna survive because we don't have to keep them for another season, so you can have really shocking, big things happen all the time. And so, as the writers, as we're starting to cook it up, we're really enjoying that."

It will still be a while until The Boys Season 5 is here, but Gen V Season 2 should be right around the corner. Plus, fans can also look forward to new prequel series Vought Rising in the future, meaning that The Boys Universe is continuing to expand. While waiting for Season 5, fans can always rewatch the first four seasons on Prime Video.