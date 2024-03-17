'Snowpiercer' Saved From Cancellation — But Not by TNT

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 will air on AMC and AMC+ in early 2025 following the drama series' cancellation at TNT last year.

Snowpiercer fans will have a chance to see the show's final chapter. A little more than a year after TNT canceled the post-apocalyptic drama without ever airing its completed fourth and final season, it now has a new network. Per an official announcement, AMC has acquired the exclusive U.S. linear and streaming rights to all four seasons of the Tomorrow Studios-produced series, including Snowpiercer Season 4.

The unaired fourth season, still set to mark Snowpiercer's final season, is now set to air on both cable channel AMC and streaming service AMC+ in early 2025, though an exact premiere date hasn't been announced. The first three seasons, meanwhile, will begin streaming on AMC+ later this year, the network said.

(Photo: Robert Falconer/TNT)

"Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase – similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series – and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+," Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said. "We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025."

Based on the 2013 action movie directed by Bong Joon-ho, which in turn is based on the French comic series by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette, Snowpiercer is set seven years into Earth's second ice age and follows a group of survivors who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. The series stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O'Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand. Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov, meanwhile, were previously announced for Season 4.

After first being put into development in 2015 and ordered to pilot in 2016, Snowpiercer was ordered to series in 2018. The series ran for three seasons on TNT, the network having also ordered a fourth season. However, in January 2023, TNT parent company Warner Bros. Discovery decided to cancel Snowpiercer and not air Season 4. Producer Tomorrow Studios then shopped the show to other outlets.

"We're so thrilled the train has finally found a home, and we're incredibly grateful to everyone at AMC and Tomorrow Studios for giving the fans of Snowpiercer a chance to enjoy season four with all the hard work this amazing cast and crew put into it," showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, who took over the role for Season 4 from Graeme Manson, said.

The show's fourth season is executive produced by Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Adelstein, Clements, Bachner, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, along with the original 2013 film's producers Bong, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi.