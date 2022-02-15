‘Halo’ Season 2 Ordered at Paramount+ Ahead of Series Premiere

Halo Season 2 has been ordered at Paramount+ just ahead of the series premiere in March. The streaming service made the announcement on Tuesday, alongside the reveal that parent company ViacomCBS has officially changed its name to Paramount Global. Additionally, it was announced that David Wiener (The Killing, Fear the Walking Dead) will join the series as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2.

“HALO is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount+. “HALO will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.” Added David Nevins, the chief content officer of scripted originals, Paramount+, and chairman and chief executive officer, Showtime Networks Inc., “HALO takes us into a dazzling world that we believe will enthrall audiences as much with its electrifying visuals as its bold, character-driven storytelling. This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. HALO has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it.”

Suit up, Spartans. The wait is almost over. #HaloTheSeries premieres March 24 exclusively on @ParamountPlus with a second season already ordered. pic.twitter.com/xWPP3wOJfE — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) February 15, 2022

The HALO series stars Pablo Schreiber (13 Hours, American Gods) as Master Chief, the game’s protagonist, and will reportedly follow a lot of the same structure as the Xbox series, focusing on man vs. alien conflict, while also more deeply exploring the intricacy of its characters. Nevins previously spoke about the series and what fans can expect from it. “It delivers the visceral excitement of playing the game, along with a much deeper emotional experience around the Spartans, human beings who got their humanity chemically and genetically altered,” he said. “The story is about reclaiming what makes them human, and therefore it’s a very powerful story.”

The series had actually shot more than half of its first season prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but like nearly all other films and TV productions, it was forced to halt filming in March 2020. Eventually, discussions began on where the show might end up, if not Showtime, and Paramount+ soon became the top contender. We were on the hunt for signature shows beyond the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and were thinking, what could be a defining series for Paramount+,” Nevins said. Halo debuts March 24, only on Paramount +.